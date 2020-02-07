advertisement

There was a lot of traffic going north on the M1 due to an overturned car.

The accident occurred between junctions 22 and 23.

According to the Inrix traffic website, there was also traffic waiting on the roadway going south as drivers slowed to watch the accident.

At 7 p.m. the journey time was 30 minutes.

All lanes have now reopened, but some delays remain on the road.

