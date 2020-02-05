advertisement

There are large lines outside of town this evening after a car has crashed into a tree and then caught fire.

Leicestershire police, firefighters and ambulance service were all called to Counting House Road, near Aylestone Road, following reports of the accident.

Firefighters say they were called to the scene by the police after the accident.

Firefighters at the accident site

A spokesperson said, “We were called to a BTI involving a car and a tree.

“The car was then involved in a fire.”

The fire department used a hose reel to put out the flames.

The East Midlands ambulance service was also asked to assess a male casualty. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The road is not closed, but the incident caused traffic problems for motorists – especially those who leave the Odéon cinema, because the exit is blocked.

An eyewitness reports that there is a police car blocking the road, a fire truck and an ambulance at the scene.

Cars are diverted to the industrial area near Counting House Road.

