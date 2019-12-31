advertisement

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – Police in Wilkes-Barre are looking for a rather unlikely porch pirate.

Officers said an Amazon delivery person picked up a package from a house on Laird Street on broad daylight.

Security video shows that the delivery person has dropped off two Amazon packages around two in the afternoon.

He then sees another UPS package that was delivered earlier in the day.

The family who had stolen that package did not want to talk to Newswatch 16 on camera. However, they said the package was actually a gift.

Ironically, that package included a Ring Doorbell, a security camera.

“He thought I delivered one. I can take one that is there. Nobody will know. But he didn’t know he would be photographed, which is a good thing, “said Stanley Shubzda, neighbor.

Ned Evans only lives a few doors away. He had stolen a package from his house around this time last year.

“We never thought it would happen again, but it’s so open here,” Evans said

Neighbors with whom we spoke said they are keeping a close eye on delivery dates and times.

“When a package is delivered, we make sure we know what time it will be and we know that there will always be someone if we are not at home to pick it up for us. Unfortunately it must be, “Evans said.

This theft has been reported to Amazon.

The family hopes that the company works with the police to track down the delivery person.

