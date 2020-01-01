advertisement

Jennifer Lopez opens a new year today after a 2019 in which she was not silent. It was one of the most productive seasons in the world Bronx Diva.

First she made the film Hustlers titled in Spain deceiver of Wall road by the month of May. A film based on real events and in which the Bronx Diva is playing Ramona, a scammer who works as a stripper.

A job for the way Jennifer admitted that she had not billed anything. According to the artist, it was very “enriching” for her to play a life fighter with whom she felt “identified”.

A very loaded 2019

Meanwhile, López published the medicine Single who arrived with the accompanying video clip. A topic that flooded the digital music platforms in a few days and amassed hundreds of millions of views Youtube , And up.

After filming Hustlers , the celebrity started with the tour It’s my party: the live celebration , A project that occurred around the world for just over two months. Jennifer even stopped in Spain. Especially in Fuengirola. Málaga,

Jlo was later launched with the promotion of Hustlers that had at the premiere 13.september by doing United States and November 8th in the Spain ,

But there is more. In early October she started a new film project. A film called Marry me and in which she works maluma and Wilson Owen ,

Jennifer Lopez ‘photo without Photoshop

But not everything was joy for them celebrity , JLo has also had to do with her hater that are not a few. Users who take advantage of the minimum to discredit it and leave it on the floor.

For example with photos like the ones shown below that have been distributed on the network in the past few months. A snapshot of that JLo appears without Photoshop and where it doesn’t look as divine, radiant, and perfect as it usually appears on your Instagram account. “Not visible!” You comment on the network.

