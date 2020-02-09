advertisement

Johnny Sexton is now leading the Irish team and wants the news to be clear. He feels that too much guilt has been passed around since the misery of 2019.

“We’re trying to draw a line between last year and 2018,” said Sexton after Ireland’s 24:14 win over Wales. “We try to build something new, to develop it.

“When I say that, I think some of the messages that came out of our warehouse weren’t received as they should be. We’ve taken a lot of what Joe has done in recent years and built on it to add a little bit of it. To say that we threw everything away is just wrong … it’s inaccurate. “

Concern for Sexton’s well-being after a series of severe clashes that left severe bruising under his right eye was first removed by Ireland’s coach Andy Farrell.

“Robbie Henshaw (has) HIA 1, he hasn’t returned to play,” said Farrell. “No (more injuries), good health, some boys, but everything is fine.”

However, the Ireland half was subjected to a head injury exam and, according to the IRFU: “He will complete his trial within the (next) 72 hours.”

Much should and will be done by Sexton’s consuming performance. He even threw the coin away beforehand. It was the only competition he lost.

“There has been a lot of talk during the week that Johnny is captain,” said Alun Wyn Jones, captain of Wales. “I thought he was great today.”

If the true size sign is buried under a flood of bile on Twitter, then Sexton has done it. Loose fingers typed as soon as he canceled the meeting and Michael D Higgins greeted – Peter O’Mahony did it – so the doctors could strap on his problematic right leg (he doesn’t have a fortnight to heal knee damage for two months).

“I let myself be rubbed stupidly before I strapped myself down so that it was oily and slipped,” Captain Sexton shrugged. “The physiotherapists were not happy with me. Pete did a great job introducing the President to all players. “

Case closed. After that, all of the captain’s duties would prove essential.

“No!” Said Tadhg Furlong when Romain Poite started the most difficult test by imposing an early Scrum penalty on Wales. “No! No!” An angry furlong roared repeatedly.

“Tadhg was frustrated by the hustle and bustle we had five meters away,” said Sexton. “Our ball, we had no reason to turn it like that. I just asked the questions. To do Romain justice, it was brilliant. We had good conversations.”

Sexton had spoken earlier this week about staying away from the referee’s notoriously crazy side. Paul O’Connell was sinful many moons ago on a dark Limerick night, not for what he said but for what he said (and accidentally spewed mucus on Poite’s face).

After Jordan Larmour’s attempt to break away from Hadleigh Parkes and Tomos Williams like oily leg straps, Sexton caused his now ceremonial mistake by rubbing the conversion into the swirling wind.

Sexton and Bundee Aki fight Dillon Lewis. Photo: Gary Carr / Inpho

The Welshman responded with a skillful attempt courtesy of Alun Wyn Jones, who enabled Dan Biggar to clarify Tomos Williams.

Sexton was instant, but TMO Glenn Newman said faster, “Romain, it’s all clear.”

So every courtesy ended (a feature of Sexton’s interactions with Mathieu Raynal last weekend that he regretted).

“That’s enough,” Poite shouted. “Go back!”

Sexton’s anger burned on social media, but damn it, he made his point clear.

“We both checked (passports)!” Poite replied, but this was probably because the Irish captain insisted.

Okay, he lost two battles, but the war would be won.

Publishable versions of the middle-of-the-game social media abuse stream indicated that “Sexton needs to calm down.” “You can no longer argue with the referee”. “Don’t look good”.

The loudest voices were clearly wrong. Sexton is cursed by previous cases of petulance. He knows that. He knows that the captain only found his way in old age because he longed for the confrontation, the yapping interaction with the referee and enemy rather went too far, but not on that day.

“I just made sure you checked the other one (passport),” he said to Poite as he held out the prospect of converting Furlong’s undulating attempt. “Here,” he smiled and handed the officer some water.

Poite dined and seemed satisfied.

It’s about influence. Human nature would tempt Poite to read the media this week when Sexton spoke of learning from O’Connell’s mistakes in Thomond Park. It was a hot experience for Poite, because the crowd in Münster gave him great grief.

The veteran officer drank some water and let the game continue.

If Sexton has a habit of angering opposition supporters, neutrals, and even some of his own, he will no doubt stimulate the opposition forward by pointing his irritated finger at her toes that are not behind the trial line. Josh van der Flier pushed out of the subsequent dive after 46 minutes, but additional red jerseys sprinted out to block his transformation.

Sexton, who talked too much for many, walked the line by cutting his sideline between the posts.

At 19: 7 and a time of 50 minutes, the cautious coach was forgiven for counting the seconds until Ross Byrne could finish the win.

Twickenham is two weeks away, a triple crown is coming, and Sexton has a dodgy leg.

No chance. He played with complete devotion for the next 20 minutes and threw himself into collisions. He cannot help himself, even if such courage could eventually take a permanent toll.

Ireland needed him to prevail. They needed total disregard for their leader to ensure his own safety, because this is how these six-nation wars are always won. Here we saw some shades of O’Driscoll against England in 2009.

The outer middle curse continued with Henshaw, who was pulled ashore during the second investigation when Keith Earls slipped into midfield. At least Bundee Aki remains unbreakable next to Sexton, who rose 57 minutes from the lawn more and more slowly.

Wales was now camped in Ireland 22. When CJ Stander repeated the heroic move last week against Scotland and was punished for not keeping his body weight, Sexton spoke calmly to Poite: “Can I say one thing? If they come in and seal, can we poach over it? “

“I’ll take a look,” said Poite.

That is what a good captain does – bring a seed to the umpire’s mind.

Johnny Sexton is brought up by Keith Earls after his attack on Hadleigh Parks. Photo: Tom Honan / The Irish era.

After 64 minutes the inevitable happened. Finishing second behind Jacob Stockdale’s cultivator Sexton after the race injured himself to deal a big blow to Hadleigh Parkes. Earls dragged him up from the lawn. He went on. Well-maintained drill racks. An attempt was made to fire a body that was not designed to injure hookers and flanks. Stuck in the heart of this battle.

After 70 minutes with 12 points, Farrell was ready to trust Byrne.

“He was in control, wasn’t he?” Said the captain’s Farrell. “He has done this all his life. It is what he does best and with the additional responsibility of the captain, I think he has contributed to his game.

“The (Friday night) meeting is his meeting so he can do what he thinks is right. The chat the whole week from the guys he pulls out of them is second to none. The last two appearances were downright sensational . “

