Captain Marvel – the strongest of all superheroes and the first female MCU character to get his own film – gets a sequel.

The film destroyed the box office last year and exceeded the billion dollar mark. According to a Marvel source, Megan McDonnell, who is part of the team that WandaVision writes, is in advanced negotiations to write Captain Marvel 2.

Rumor has it that the upcoming film will hit theaters in 2022, but a release date has not yet been fixed.

Marvel Studios is looking for a director for the film, reports The Hollywood Reporter, and Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who co-wrote and directed the first Captain Marvel, will not return to write the sequel, but are in talks to help others Things to do with Marvel.

The second installment of the Captain Marvel franchise is discontinued today compared to the first film from 1995.

The first film introduces Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), an alien Kree warrior who keeps flashing back a past life she doesn’t really remember.

With the help of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Captain Marvel tries to uncover the secrets of her past while using her super powers to end the war with the evil Skrulls.

Larson also played Captain Marvel in Avengers: Endgame, where she also kicked her ass, but not so much as to interfere with the Avengers cast.

It’s time for more Captain Marvel.

