advertisement

Alex Ovechkin ended up with a hat trick when the Washington Capitals defeated the New Jersey Devils, 5-2, on Thursday.

Ovechkin now has 31 goals this season, including five in his last two games. This was the 25th hat trick of his career, leading all active players. Ovechkin has 689 career goals, one behind Mario Lemieux, who is in 10th place on the all-time list.

Plus, this was Ovechkin’s 140th multi-goal game. He scored both goals in the final game, a 2-0 win over Carolina.

advertisement

According to the NHL, Ovechkin also became the second player to score at least 30 goals in each of his first 15 seasons. The other also played with Washington – Mike Gartner, who made it from 1979-80 to 1993-94.

Goalkeeper Ilya Samsonov finished with 32 defenses and earned his ninth consecutive start after the Caps won a revenge against the Devils, who beat them 5-1 last weekend.

Washington seemed to take the lead 1-0 when Carl Hagelin scored in the first period, but the Devils challenged the game out, and the goal disappeared.

But Ovechkin took care of that when he threw New Jersey goalie Louis Domingue once with a 4:43 left in the first. That power play goal gave Washington a 1-0 lead.

Ovechkin extended it to 2-0 with 52 seconds left in the period.

Cory Schneider took over for Domingue to start the second period. The Devils said the starter had suffered a lower body injury, but Schneider got off to a rough start when Hagelin made it 3-0 just 16 seconds into the period.

New Jersey returned the ball to its end shortly after the opening faceoff, and the Capitals quickly took possession. Lars Eller then fed Hagel, and he scored from the front.

But the Devils scored the next two goals. Wayne Simmonds made it 3-1 just 52 seconds later before Blake Coleman added another in a 3:34 cut split in the final period.

Jakub Vrana answered for Washington just over three minutes later, and Ovechkin finished his hat trick with 4:18 left after a beautiful back pass by Tom Wilson in the corner. The pass immediately went through the feet of a New Jersey player and found Ovechkin just ahead.

– Starting the media level

advertisement