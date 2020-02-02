advertisement

Caprice Bourret would have left Dance on ice before the last live broadcast on Sunday.

The model is said to have withdrawn from the current series after having “ separated ” her dance partner.

Caprice was originally associated with professional Hamish Gaman on programming this year, but they missed the second live show earlier this month.

She returned last Sunday night with her new professional partner Oscar Peter, but now it is said that Caprice left the series.

The Sun reports that Caprice was unable to show up for rehearsals on Saturday.

A source said: “Caprice just didn’t come today – it’s the biggest day of the week where stars rehearse before the day of the show.”

According to the Daily Star Sunday, Caprice left the series “ for the sake of his sanity ” following rumors after his separation from Hamish.

An insider commented, “She’s a strong woman, but when her kids come home from school upset because other kids are telling lies about their mom, it’s hard not to let him affect you.

So far, neither Caprice nor ITV has made any official comments on this information.

Earlier this week, professional skater Dancing On Ice Hamish spoke in a statement on Twitter and Instagram.

Speaking for the first time this week, Hamish admitted he was “not going” but said “the truth is still coming out”.

He posted on his social media accounts: “Hi everyone. Thank you very much for your kind messages. I was overwhelmed by your love and support – it made me cry sometimes.

“Honestly, I’m not doing well, but I would like to thank Amelia, my professional family and ITV for doing everything they could to support me.

“I am comforted to know that the truth always comes out, and I hope we can focus on skating again.”

Hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be back this evening with the latest live broadcast from Dancing On Ice.

Dancing On Ice is broadcast Sunday evening at 6 p.m. on ITV.

This week will be a special about fairy tales with an appearance from the Disney On Ice cast.

