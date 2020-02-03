advertisement

California is extremely difficult to govern even under optimal circumstances – more like a fragmented nation than a culturally homogeneous state.

Our size and our amazing economic, cultural, ethnic, even geographical and meteorological diversity not only lead to complex problems, but also make it difficult to reconcile often bitterly disparate groups.

Each piece of legislation faces a number of procedural hurdles, all of which must be resolved for a proposal to enter into force. Interested interests, so-called “stakeholders”, have many options to hinder or even block a measure that they consider harmful, which forces the sponsors to comply with their requirements.

With major pieces of legislation undergoing multiple revisions through the process of months, the endgame is often one of three unsatisfactory results: the proposal is unable to get enough stakeholder support and dies. it goes away, but it is degraded to a pointless sign, or concessions in interests make it an unworkable monstrosity.

The best example of No. 3 is the 1996 law, which is supposed to deregulate the state electrical energy industry and promises advantages for consumers, the economy and the utilities.

It was a disaster that allowed energy traders to re-enact the tortuous electricity procurement process, increase consumer electricity costs, cause power outages, force Pacific Gas & Electric into bankruptcy, and drive other utilities into bankruptcy.

The Legislative Sausage Factory grinds another well-intentioned measure to alleviate the state’s biggest crisis, a chronic housing shortage that hard-hit California families and threatens to derail the state’s economy.

Senate Bill 50 aimed to overcome local zoning laws for single-family homes to approve higher-density multi-family homes that meet certain criteria in the hope of enticing contractors to live more, especially for low- and middle-income families who feel the biggest Prize.

However, this would potentially interfere deeply with the traditional land-use powers of local government, potentially changing many communities’ preference for rural single-family homes.

Its author, Senator Scott Wiener, a San Francisco Democrat, faced a tough fight, especially with members of his own party and especially with members from Southern California, which is largely a cluster of villages, including within the larger cities that are separated from their residents’ economic standing, ethnicity and culture.

“You can have the most efficient process in the world and huge financial resources for affordable housing, but if the zoning says you can’t build something, that’s the end of the process,” Wiener said during the floor debate last night about the bill Wednesday that had been bottled for months. “We have given priority to the way a neighborhood looks that views are more important than who is actually able to live in a neighborhood.”

Wiener made dozens of revisions to lessen the impact on local governments, hoping to appease his critics, but to no avail.

The law failed primarily because of opposition from the Southern California Democrats, who essentially said they didn’t want Sacramento to have the power to change the character of their villages. Wiener tried again on Thursday and was faced with a deadline for passing on the bills remaining from the 2019 meeting, but failed again.

It is difficult to say whether the drastically changed bill would have had a significant impact on the state’s real estate crisis, at least in the short term. The Senate hadn’t even publicly released a layperson’s statement on its new, high-tech regulations before the floor was given.

However, the opposition shows that the crisis will continue unless the attitude of the tribesmen who stop the much-needed construction is overcome.

“We are in a world full of injuries in California,” said Wiener before the vote on Thursday.

Yes we are.

CalMatters is a not-for-profit journalistic company dedicated to explaining how California State Capitol works and why. More stories from Dan Walters can be found at calmatters.org/commentary

