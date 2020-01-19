advertisement

When the Washington Capitals begin their farewell week, they remain at the top of our weekly NHL Power Leaderboard. The Pittsburgh Penguins, however, close the gap.

They say time goes by when you have fun. Well, hockey fans have to have a lot of fun because it’s almost time for the all-star break. The All Star game is less than a week away, which means it’s time for my weekly NHL power rankings.

If you’ve never read my weekly power rankings before, we welcome you on board! And welcome back if this is not your first time. My ranking is based on who I think will win the Stanley Cup. I look at a team’s balance sheet, their strength on schedule and their underlying numbers.

Did I rank your favorite team too low? Am I a little too nice to another team? Do you disagree with my assessments? Feel free to leave your thoughts and considerations in the comment section. Let’s get started straight away.

NHL POWER RANKINGS

The pretenders

31

Detroit Red Wings (12-33-4)

Last rank: 31.

The Red Wings have won three of their last 10 games, which I think is a hot streak for them. Forget about being the worst team in the salary cap era. You have a good chance of being the worst team since the 1995 lockout.

30

Los Angeles Kings (18-27-5)

Last rank: 27.

It’s time to worry about Drew Doughty. I was optimistic that he would recover from last season, but his numbers remain unimpressive at best. Doughty has seven years after this contract. Ouch.

29

Anaheim Ducks (19-24-5)

Last rank: 26.

How bad is it in Anaheim? Since November 1st, more coaches have been fired than Ducks has won in regulation.

28

New Jersey Devils (17-24-7)

Last rank: 28.

The New Jersey Devils should have done something about their goalkeepers in the off-season.

27

Ottawa Senators (17-23-8)

Last rank: 30.

Ottawa’s senators are bad, but they could change the situation very quickly, as they are likely to have two top-notch picks in the very first draft in 2020 in a very deep draft.

26

San Jose Sharks (21-25-4)

Last rank: 29.

Last week, the San Jose Sharks had a chance to turn things around and start the postseason. It was more proof of how bad the Pacific division was. With three losses in a row, the Sharks’ playoff chances are quickly approaching the “impossible”.

25

Minnesota Wild (22-20-6)

Last rank: 19.

The Minnesota Wild won a very nice victory over the Dallas Stars on Saturday night, but they are still a very mediocre team. There is no reason why they shouldn’t be big sellers as of the reporting date.

24

Nashville Predators (22-18-7)

Last rank: 22.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the Nashville Predators did a huge run and surprised everyone with the playoffs. But they will need their goalkeepers to be significantly better than before.

23

New York Rangers (23-19-4)

Last rank: 24.

The New York Rangers have been better lately, but they still have too many defensive problems to believe that they will make the playoffs. Carrying three goalkeepers also never works, especially if one of them is a young goalie who needs time to play.

22

Chicago Blackhawks (23-20-6)

Last rank: 24.

Man, the Chicago Blackhawks will have to make some tough goal decisions this season. Are you going with Robin Lehner, who probably wants some security in his next business? Or are you looking somewhere else? Plus, nobody talks about how good Dominik Kubalik was, so I’ll step on the plate. He was damn good and should be talking to Calder.

21

Montreal Canadiens (22-21-7)

Last rank: 25.

Ilya Kovalchuk was incredible for the Canadians. Unfortunately, I think Montreal waited a little too long to get a scorer like him. The biggest problem for Canadians is still the score. You get chances, but you don’t score. And it’s not that this is a new edition. It’s one that’s been around for a while.

