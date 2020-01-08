advertisement

TAMPA, Fla. – Carter Verhaeghe had his first hat trick, and Tampa Bay scored three times in less than a minute to complete a second period with six goals that propelled the Lightning to their eighth straight win of the season. , a 9-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday night.

Verhaeghe, Tyler Johnson, Steven Stamkos, Alex Killorn, Nikita Kucherov and Erik Cernak all scored in the second – helping Lighting match a team record for goals in a period, chasing goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom and finishing seventh. Canucks matches.

Brayden Point had three assists during the stretch in which Tampa Bay built a 6-2 lead over Markstrom, who pulled in with just over two minutes left in the third after giving up six goals on 21 hits. Verhaeghe, Kucherov and Cernak scored within a period of 56 seconds to complete the Vancouver goalie night.

Point added his 18th goal of the season, assisted by Stamkos and Cernak, when he beat Markstrom’s replacement Thatcher Demko early in the third. Verhaeghe scored twice in the third period, taking his third of the game in a 5 – 3 power play with 1:51 remaining.

Tampa Bay’s eight-game winning streak is the longest since the team won a franchise record 10 straight last February. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 21 of 23 shots, with Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson giving the Canucks a first-season lead 1-0 and Loui Eriksson briefly making it 2-2 in the second.

Tuesday night’s match was only the second in NHL history to feature teams riding seven or more games in strips. On the plus side, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild got rows of 14 and 12 tackles, respectively, in a meet Columbus won 4-2 on December 31, 2016.

Vasilevskiy (20-9-2) has won a season-best six straight seasons and leads the league with 11 wins since December 1st. He improved to 7-0-1 after losing in the final over Washington on December 14.

NOTES: Stamkos finished with two assists, along with his 17th goal in a power play of the second period. The Lightning captain is tied with Doug Gilmour for 45th on the career scoring list with 153, one behind Hall of Famer Bobby Hull and Guy Lafleur. … Brock Boeser assisted on Vancouver’s first goal. He has 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in his last 16 games. … Lightning D Ryan McDonagh missed his second straight game with an upper body injury. He is likely to remain sidelined at least until Thursday’s home game against Arizona.

Fred Goodall, Associated Press

