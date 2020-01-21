advertisement

January 21, 2020 against Kyle Field

EV-based builder Canoo, California, announced the opening of a waiting list for his first vehicle. Interested parties can add their name to the waiting list to be part of the “First Wave” of customers who receive one of the company’s first vehicles when deliveries start at the end of 2021.

At the launch, Canoo will not sell its first vehicle, simply called the canoe, but instead lease it through a new single payment ownership program that includes the vehicle lease, all planned maintenance, registration and costs. Offering the vehicle to customers through a payment program that retains ownership of the vehicle at the company is a step closer to the pricing model of the future, where customers no longer need to own a vehicle but simply subscribe to a robot taxi. network for a fixed amount per month or per mile. Admittedly, the canoe will not be able to drive autonomously at the launch, but that is clearly part of the road map for the future.

“When we unveiled our canoe-only subscription in September, we were overwhelmed by the positive reactions from consumers. Now we are delighted to give our community the opportunity to sign up to join The First Wave, ”said Ulrich Kranz, responsible at Canoo. “As part of our all-inclusive, hassle-free and no-obligation car experience, people can be on the waiting list in seconds without obligation.”

The appearance of the Canoo vehicle is distinguished by a sleek design that takes a bold step forward to create the transportation solution of the future. “Canoo is disrupting one of the most traditional industries in the world, so it will come as no surprise that we are doing it differently with the incentive program.”

Customers who sign up to the First Wave on the waiting list will have the opportunity to improve their position on the waiting list and earn exclusive swag by referring others to the program. It is a unique look at the car referral program, made popular by Tesla, where significant prizes can be earned by referring more and more people. With the Canoo system, waiting lists can earn points for successful referrals and completing surveys.

The intention is to launch the canoe at the end of 2021 as part of the Canoo city roll-out, delivering the vehicle and all associated services in response to demand in the US. Kranz told me last week when I visited the company’s headquarters that the majority of US electric vehicle interest was concentrated in a handful of cities. Accordingly, the deployment plan will focus on cities with high demand, leaving most of the Midwest out of sight until demand changes.

The plan makes perfect sense and allows Canoo to focus on building up the necessary support, one block at a time, but it will certainly get messy as early customers move, travel and the early vehicles subject to the hardships of the real world. That is all in the future. Meanwhile, Canoo is working on finalizing the design of the vehicle with a view to production next year.

To become a member of The First Wave, go to www.tfw.canoo.com.

