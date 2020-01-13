advertisement

When Kathleen checked her husband’s computer, she knew she was going to find something bad – but nothing could have prepared her for it (WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT).

Gilberto Valle held his little daughter in front of the camera and looked like any other loving family man.

As a police officer and churchgoer, he had captured the heart of his wife Kathleen after they met online in 2009.

The perfect gentleman, he opened her doors and pulled out chairs.

A year after the meeting, Kathleen got pregnant and the two decided to get married.

But the expectant mother noticed a change in him and he didn’t seem interested in her hospital appointments.

When her girl was born, Gilberto spent a lot of time online, sometimes most of the night. Kathleen was curious and concerned and looked at what her husband was doing on the Internet.

Kathleen and Gilberto. Photo: delivery.

What was he doing online?

She discovered that he had visited adult websites that featured fetishes like bondage.

In the meantime, Fifty Shades Of Gray has been at the top of the bestseller lists worldwide. But one of the websites had something darker. It showed a picture of a dead woman.

Kathleen anxiously told her husband about what she had seen. But publicizing her concerns didn’t help her marriage, and Gilberto became more withdrawn.

Gilberto with his daughter. Photo: delivery.

So Kathleen became a detective herself …

When she downloaded spyware, software that can be used to surreptitiously monitor how a computer or phone is being used, she discovered Gilberto’s hidden email account.

It contained thousands of messages between her husband and some mysterious online contacts. If she feared he might cheat on her, the revelations in those emails were worse.

Kathleen read in horror and saw messages describing how she was tied up and had her husband and these “friends” cut her throat.

“If she screams, don’t show her compassion,” urged one of the contacts. “Don’t worry, we’re gagging her,” was his startling answer.

In addition to her own death, there was also news about Katharina’s friends. They talked about putting them in suitcases before raping, killing, and roasting them on a fire. Her husband even shared photos of her with his online friends.

“Suddenly I see pictures of myself, pictures of our friends,” Kathleen said later in tears to a court. And she found photos of severed human feet.

Gilberto appeared to be an exemplary husband. Photo: delivery.

time to go

Shaken and disturbed, Kathleen brought her daughter from her apartment to her family home. There she handed the FBI her laptop and apartment keys so they could investigate.

Investigators examined Gilberto Valles’ computer and found a terrifying file. The “Kidnap and Cook” name listed items that could be used to kidnap someone, such as ropes and chloroform. And his Google search revealed that he was looking for recipes for “human meat”.

Was Valle planning to kill and eat his wife?

They also found details of women Valle knew, including former classmates. He wrote about plans to “kidnap, rape, torture, kill, cook, and eat body parts.” One of his online usernames was Girlmeat Hunter.

But had Valle really tried to put one of these ideas into practice? According to records, he accessed the police database for more information about a specific woman. And he had asked some other women about their routines and jobs.

In February 2012, Valle offered to kidnap a woman for one of his connections. “5000 dollars and it’s yours,” he wrote. Then FBI agents discovered that Valle had used his phone near the woman’s home.

In October 2012, Gilberto Valle was arrested and charged with kidnapping for conspiracy.

Gilberto was a police officer. Photo: delivery.

The cannibal cop

When the sensational case hit the headlines, Valle was referred to as the “Cannibal Cop”.

Kathleen gave evidence of the charges and sobbed in court. She was convinced that her husband was planning to kill her.

Prosecutors alleged that Valle had carefully searched for potential victims to live out his depraved fantasies of murder and cannibalism.

“Make no mistake,” said lawyer Randall Jackson. “Gilberto Valle took these plans very seriously.”

The defense team was firmly convinced that the messages were no sign of a real threat and only role-playing.

Defense lawyer Julia Gatto told the court: “There is no real crossing of the line between fantasy and reality.”

However, in March 2013, a jury from the U.S. District Court in Manhattan Valle was found guilty of the conspiracy to kidnap and commit an abuse of the police database.

Valle appealed the decision and asked trial judge Paul G Gardephe to overturn the judgment or to grant him a new trial.

Freedom…

Valle was not convicted while the judge’s decision was pending.

And in July 2014, Judge Gardephe dismissed the sentence on the grounds that there was insufficient evidence that Valle actually intended to harm real women.

Valle was released after 21 months in prison and his belief in accessing information was later removed.

Until March 2015, Valle raised his eyebrows again when he created an online dating profile listing cooking as a hobby. And in 2018, he defended his depraved messages in a television interview.

“It is not a crime to imagine committing crimes against people you know. It is an act (which is illegal),” he told Inside Edition. “What I do at home is my business.”

The so-called Cannibal Cop announced that he was going to benefit from his popularity – by publishing a violent novel about sadists in New York.

“You know the old cliché, make lemonade from lemon,” he said.

This story originally appeared in That's Life and is republished here whimn.com.au with permission.

