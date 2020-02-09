advertisement

Albertans will be able to legally buy cannabis vapor products in stores this month, according to AGLC.

The Alberta government quietly informed cannabis retailers late Friday that staple cartridges will be available for order starting Monday.

The decision comes just over a month after the province decided to release the cartridges, saying it wanted to review product safety.

Cannabis cannabis cartridges are already legally available in other provinces, and they are easily accessible on the black market, according to cannabis retailers.

Heather Holmen, communications manager for Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis, confirmed an email that came out to retailers alerting them that cherry cannabis cartridge products would be in their weekly forms starting Monday.

It may take up to another week for orders to be completed and shipped to stores, but she expects to see them in brick-and-mortar retail stores within the next few weeks.

“The government reviewed the evidence, available data and decisions of other provinces to evaporate cannabis and decided that Alberta would allow the sale of cannabis vapes,” Holmen said.

“From a government perspective, it was important to review the evidence that was available and to ensure that decisions were made in the best interests of the Albertans.”

She said the Alberta government and AGLC will continue to monitor the products and evidence available to ensure the continued health and safety of Albertans.

Colten Mertz, district manager with Urban Canna, said he was surprised to see the email from AGLC on Friday night.

“I didn’t expect it in the near future at all,” he said. “I was under the impression that it came into the review with the smoking tobacco review.”

Postmedia requested an interview with the Treasury Board and the ministry of Finance, the government department responsible for the review, but did not receive a response within the deadline.

Serious questions about the safety of vaping have come to light in the past year, as several doctors have reported cases of serious lung problems related to people who vape.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Mertz said given the number of people looking for steam products, he is hopeful that he will be able to satisfy more customers instead of allowing them to leave his stores empty-handed.

But at the same time, he is concerned about competition from the black market.

“They didn’t give us any information on what they were going to pay us for,” Mertz said. “For example in B.C. they have a tax on 20 percent of vape.”

He said that would mean a legal half gray cartridge in B.C. it can cost around $ 100 in taxes, while a gram-filled vapor cartridge can be bought on the black market for about half the cost.

Brittany Smith, a supervisor at Queen of the Bud, explained that the vapor cartridges will have about 100 to 200 “pulls” of them. An entire cartridge could have upwards of 1,000 milligrams of THC in it.

“From what I’ve seen from other licensed manufacturers that have come in to show us their product, most of them are down to about 400 – 600 milligrams (per cartridge).”

For comparison, edibles have a 10 milligram TCH per packet limit.

She said that unlike edibles, which can take an hour to 90 minutes for their effects to become noticeable, vapes are just like smoking. Anyone using a vape should start feeling the effects in under a minute.

She said they would advise vapers to go low and slow when they first try roasted canapés.

“Don’t maybe take one or two off that cartridge and see how you feel after five or 10 minutes. And then be a little more.”

The other benefit of evaporation, she said, is the lack of a strong wind.

“They’re a little more discreet. It’s easier to not have that smell if you’re in an apartment building,” Smith said.

With files by Bill Kaufmann

