(Reuters Health) – Regular use of cannabis has grown faster among people with depression, and they are less likely to perceive it as dangerous compared to people who are not depressed, a US study suggests.

The researchers examined data collected from a total of almost 729,000 people aged 12 years and older between 2005 and 2017, including any previous month’s cannabis use and any depression experienced during the previous year.

By the last year of the study, about 19% of people with depression reported at least some cannabis use, compared to 8.7% of individuals without a recent history of depression. In 2005, about 10.2% of people with depression and 5.7% of people without depression used the drug.

The percentage of people with depression who perceived cannabis use as risky behavior also dropped from 41% to 17% during the study period, compared to a decline from 52% to 33% among those without depression, according to a report in Addiction magazine .

“This perception of risk is decreasing faster among those with depression,” said Renee Goodwin of Columbia University in New York City, senior author of the study.

“Those with depression who perceive little or no use-related risk have a much higher prevalence of cannabis use, compared to those who perceive higher associated risks,” Goodwin said by email.

Current cannabis use was highest in people 18-25 years old with depression, at nearly 30%, the study found. Use was also common among persons with depression who were male, black, or unmarried, with approximately 23% for each group.

The study was not designed to determine whether depression can affect how often people use cannabis, or how they think about the risk of regular drug use.

One limitation of the study is that the researchers relied on the study participants to truly report any symptoms of cannabis use or depression; they had no laboratory tests for drug use or medical records to confirm a mental health diagnosis.

Researchers were also unable to account for whether legalizing cannabis may have affected the proportion of people who used the drug or how participants thought about its safety, the study team notes.

“There are some who think that drug use is a form of self-medication for depression, or an attempt at self-medication for depressive symptoms,” Goodwin said.

Over the course of the study, most of the United States legalized the use of medicinal or recreational cannabis, or both, and it is also possible that this contributed to a reduced risk perception, Goodwin added.

“There is anecdotal evidence that some people perceive cannabis as less dangerous than psychiatric medication and legalization, (cannabis) can be less expensive and more readily available and associated with less stigma,” Goodwin said.

People need to realize, however, that cannabis can actually be more dangerous for people with depression.

“There is no evidence to suggest that cannabis use will alleviate the symptoms of depression except temporarily, and there is evidence to suggest that cannabis use may worsen or prolong depression,” Goodwin said. “Historically, patients on treatment / recovery from depression are advised to avoid cannabis use.”

SOURCE: https://bit.ly/2sZPLUB addiction, online December 4, 2019.

