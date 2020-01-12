advertisement

A Derbyshire drug trafficker was arrested after police smelled cannabis and saw smoke coming from his car.

Chad Allford was in the passenger seat of the vehicle and underneath was found a bag containing digital scales and a cell phone.

There were a number of messages from customers asking for different amounts of cannabis.

And a 21-year-old search revealed more than 8 g of class B substance.

Giving Allford an eight-month suspended prison sentence of one year, Justice Jonathan Bennett said, “You have been using cannabis obviously for some time and you know it affects you because you told the officer probation only during your interview for your pre – sentence report.

“You would be well advised to move away from cannabis in the future, especially with the responsibilities you have now.

“I don’t know how you got involved, but maybe it was the lure of easy money.

“It was the supply of cannabis over a relatively short period, but you have no convictions and you pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

“You have since found a job and I hope you have learned from it.”

Allford was given a suspended sentence



Leanne Summers, a prosecutor at Derby Crown Court, said police decided to stop a car in which Allford was a passenger at around 1:00 p.m. on April 9 after seeing smoke coming from the driver’s window and smelling of smoke. smell of cannabis.

She said that the vehicle entered George Street, South Normanton, which was a dead end and that the defendant was in the passenger seat.

Miss Summer said: “The accused was searched and found 8.23 ​​g of cannabis on him.

“A bag was also recovered from under the accused’s seat and it contained a mobile phone and digital scales.

“On the cell phone, there were messages from people asking for different amounts of cannabis, including £ 20 offers, half ounces and ounces.

“The accused was arrested and first stated that the cannabis was intended for his personal use and that he did not intend to sell it.”

Allford, of Wheatley Avenue, Somercotes, pleaded guilty to possession with the intention of supplying the Class B drug.

After hearing the facts of the case, Justice Bennett said to Steve Cobley, counsel for Allford: “I am thinking of a conditional sentence with curfew and unpaid work.

“Are you trying to dissuade me from Mr. Cobley?”

He replied, “No, your honor, I would say that since that incident, he has found a job and his partner has written a letter (to the court).”

As part of his suspended sentence, Allford was sentenced to 120 hours of unpaid work.

He also received a curfew confining him to his partner’s address at Blackstone Close, Somercotes, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. until May 5.

And Judge Bennett ordered him to pay £ 425 to £ 80 a month.

