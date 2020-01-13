advertisement

CANADIAN PRESS / Jonathan Hayward

Quantity of cannabis seized at Canada-US border rises 75% after legalization

US border guards seized more than 2,000 pounds a year after legalization

The amount of cannabis seized by travelers traveling from Canada to the US has increased by 75 percent since legalization north of the border.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, border officers seized 2,214 kilograms of cannabis between November 1, 2018 and October 13, 2019. That’s nearly double the 1,259 kilograms seized in the same period a year ago.

Canada legalized cannabis on October 17, 2018, while the drug remains federally illegal in the US

According to a CPB spokesman, although the agency “recognizes an increase in seizures and marijuana incidents, seizures and incidents usually change from year to year.”

