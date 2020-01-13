advertisement

Cannabis Chocolate, Chewing and Tea Exhibition at Ontario Cannabis Store’s on January 3, 2020. Cannabis edibles are now available at Alberta stores.

Aidan Wallace / Postmedia

The era of legal cannabis edibles has arrived at retail stores in Calgary.

Some city distributors received the first deliveries of pot-made treats from distributor Alberta Gaming Liquor Cannabis on Monday, bringing with them hopes of a new business growth.

“Hope it brings more customers in those who haven’t tried it,” said Mylann Doell, manager of Queen’s Bud at 1717 10th Ave. S.W.

The products, she said, are highly anticipated by customers.

“Edibles have been my number one phone question since before Christmas – they just waited for them to come out,” Doell said.

But there is also an expectation of supply constraints similar to the one that damaged the availability of the loops that triggered a six-month moratorium on the approval of the new cannabis store in Calgary, she said.

“There will always be supply issues just because it’s something new,” Doell said.

“I’m looking forward to seeing (they) sell today or tomorrow.”

But after two hours of work on Monday, none of the products, which include chocolates, chewed cakes, cookies and mint, have attracted any purchase, she said.

“People have just bought dry flowers,” Doell said.

Edibles, drinks, vapes and topicals are the second phase of legally available cannabis products to roll around the country.

Retailers in many other provinces have already been selling them for weeks.

The Alberta government has decided to indefinitely delay the sale of cannabis vapes pending a safety review following reports of illnesses and deaths across North America.

Cannabis retailer Karen Barry said she will be given the green light in Alberta green lights in Alberta in the coming weeks or months.

But for now, Beltline owner Cannabis Calgary at 806 12th Ave. S.W. said she is eagerly awaiting her Wednesday edible shipment, for which she ordered dark milk and chocolate, spicy mint and chewing sweets.

“We’ve had a great response … it’s a whole new group of people who will never smoke anything,” Barry said.

“We have been anxiously awaiting them.”

Neither Barry nor Doell said they ordered THC-infused drinks, which have not been a major seller in the U.S. states, where they have been available for several years.

But licensed Canadian manufacturers have designed them and sold them provincial wholesale.

Critics of cannabis legalization fear that many consumers will miscalculate the effects of the products and eat too much after their initial effect is delayed.

In an effort to reduce that opportunity, Health Canada has determined that each individually packaged food cannot exceed a THC content of 10 mg.

Edibles, like other cannabis products, have been available on the black market for years, but lack regulatory oversight.

BKaufmann@postmedia.com

on Twitter: @BillKaufmannjrn

