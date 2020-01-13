advertisement

A skier who was buried in avalanche north of Lake Louisiana before being airlifted to a hospital in critical condition on Friday has died. In a statement, she was identified as Laura Kosakoski, a family physician who was based in Canmore, her husband Adam Campbell confirmed.

Courtesy, Robin O’Neill

A skier who was buried in avalanche north of Lake Louisiana before being airlifted to a hospital in critical condition on Friday has died, her husband confirmed.

advertisement

In a statement, the victim was identified as Laura Kosakoski, 32, a family doctor based in Canmore.

“It is very sad to confirm that Laura passed away on Saturday night. Laura was the most incredible woman – loving, compassionate, curious, passionate and absolutely beautiful,” said Adam Campbell, an ultramarathon and mountain racer who is also a member of the Canadian mountaineering team.

“Laura has been my rock and she has shown me that true beauty, love and joy can be found even in the most trying of circumstances,” Campbell said.

“That spirit defined her, and we are holding her close to our hearts today. Laura touched so many lives, and she has no words to express how deeply she will be missed.”

Kosakoski, originally from Kamloops, had been a member of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta and British Columbia. Previously she studied medicine at the University of British Columbia.

Laura Kosakoski, a family doctor who was based in Canmore, was buried in the avalanche north of Louise Lake on Friday. She later died in hospital, her husband Adam Campbell said.

Courtesy, Robin O’Neill

On Friday, Kosakoski was skiing with Campbell and another friend from Mount Hector near Highway 93 North, in the Bow River valley of Banff National Park, when an avalanche was triggered after 2 p.m.

Kosakoski was buried under the snow for about 45 minutes before others could dig it. She was later transported to Foothills Hospital in Calgary, where she died.

“We would like to offer heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped with the rescue efforts, including STARS, the Canmore Rescue Helicopter, the Parks Canada public safety team and the Foothills Medical Center staff,” said Campbell.

“At this time we are returning to being bored together as a family and thank you for respecting our privacy as we strive to reconcile this loss.”

Details of a memorial will be announced in the coming days.

shudes@postmedia.com

Twitter: @SammyHudes

advertisement