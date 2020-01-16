advertisement

Three US tourists were stranded on an island on the Bow River near Canmore Wednesday after an ice bridge shifted and collapsed. Canmore Fire Rescue / Twitter

Jordy Shepherd / Calgary

A winter vacation in Alberta was put on ice after three US tourists were stranded when the ice sheets moved to the Bow River in Canmore on Wednesday.

The Canmore Fire Department sent 11 members, including the rapid water rescue team, to withdraw the departed group after receiving a call for help shortly before noon.

“They were three guests in the Bow Valley. We think they were from Las Vegas, so we gave them some latitude not to understand the safety of the rivers,” said Canmore Fire Rescue Chief Walter Gahler.

“They were taking a small view, maybe taking a little bit of photography. They crossed a small ice bridge to get away from the little one on an island and conditions shifted and destroyed that ice bridge down and trapped them there.”

The trio were safe as they wore adequate winter clothing if they were a little shy, Gahler said.

The rescue took place near Cougar Creek on the Bow River, within the city of Canmore.

The Canmore Fire Department has quick water and still water rescue teams, but they are not often deployed, especially during cold winter days.

“It’s not a frequent occurrence, that’s safe, especially in winter and especially given the difficult conditions now,” Gahler said. “Not much will happen, but when it does, the consequences can be high, so we wanted to make sure everyone was safe.”

Gahler hopes that humiliation helps spread the message that people who want to enjoy the Bow Valley should make sure they do so.

“River ice is never stable, no matter how cold it gets. Movings are moving all the time and the Bow River has open spots around it,” he said.

“It’s really unpredictable, and these poor people found the hard way.”

