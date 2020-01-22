advertisement

Oscilloscope Laboratories purchased the restored film for a theatrical release in February.

“Cane River” premiered in 1982 and was an independent film curio: a love story about race and colorism with a completely black cast, written and directed by a black filmmaker and financed by rich black donors. The filmmaker’s name was Horace B. Jenkins, who spent most of his career on public television and died of a heart attack a few months after the premiere of “Cane River” at the age of 42.

“Cane River” was largely funded by the Rhodes family in New Orleans (an African-American family that has provided worthy burials to African-Americans since the Civil War) and was championed by Richard Pryor, but disappeared for decades after Jenkins’ sudden death.

advertisement

Until 2013, when a team from Academy Film Archive selected the film’s original negative as part of a large group of materials from the DuArt Film & Video vault, this was largely unknown.

After some preliminary research, including a discussion with the film’s editor, Debi Moore, AFA curator Ed Carter determined that “Cane River” is worth preserving and re-evaluating.

connected

connected

The film archive then posted a new 35mm print, which later became the source of IndieCollect’s careful 4K digital master. IndieCollect, led by Moore, was able to track the cast, crew, and heirs to learn more about director Horace Jenkins.

Oscilloscope Laboratories acquired the North American rights to “Cane River” and will open the flawless new print on February 7th at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. A national rollout is to take place at selected locations.

The enchanting love story “Romeo & Juliet” “Cane River” takes place in Louisiana, one of the first free color communities. The young couple (Richard Romain and Tommye Myrick) are facing class and color differences that have kept America busy to this day. The official synopsis is: In this lyrical, visionary film, a burgeoning, forbidden romance shows the tensions between two groups, both descended from slaves but offering unequal opportunities: the light-skinned Creoles who own property and the region’s darker, disenfranchised families.

The main actors were also Carol Sutton, Barbara Tasker, Ilunga Adell and Lloyd La Cour.

Sacha Jenkins, the son of Horace Jenkins, said: “I have great respect for O-Scope. Their collective eye is flawless, so it is a dream to release Horace’s film in partnership with them. “

Sacha is also a filmmaker. His credits include directing the documentaries “Fresh Dressed” (2015), a fascinating chronicle of hip hop fashion history; and “Burn Motherfucker, Burn!” (2017), one of a few documentaries in recent years that explored the history of the relationship between African Americans and the LAPD prior to the OJ Simpson process.

Oscilloscope’s Dan Berger said, “We couldn’t be happier to have the opportunity to introduce Cane River to the audience. Better late than never. This is a complex and subtle film that has a lot to say, despite its nearly four decades that have passed since it was filmed, it is as current today as it was in 1982. “

Before the premiere of the restored film at BAM on February 7, IndieWire has the exclusive first look at the release trailer and the poster below:

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement