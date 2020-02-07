advertisement

Filmmaker and journalist Sacha Jenkins reflects on the career of his late father Horace B. Jenkins and the film that could have changed everything.

Horace B. Jenkins’ “Cane River” was hardly published in 1982 and has hardly been seen for over three decades. It is an independent film anomaly: a love story about race and colorism with a completely black cast, written and directed by a black filmmaker, financed by rich black donors. Unfortunately, Jenkins died in the same year – long before the film reappeared in 2013 when its original negative was discovered in the vault of New York’s DuArt Film & Video. Seven years later, “Cane River” gets the release it deserves.

The film premiered in New Orleans in May 1982. Richard Pryor, who then filmed “The Toy” in Baton Rouge, attended the screening in disguise. He loved it so much that he offered to use his star power to get it out. But the donors, the New Orleans Rhodes family – owners of a successful funeral home that has specialized in serving black families since the Civil War – declined the offer for fear of losing control of the film.

Instead, “Cane River” never spread. Now the film has been remastered by IndieCollect and Oscilloscope Laboratories will unveil the flawless new print on February 7th at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. A national rollout will follow.

Sacha Jenkins – a filmmaker, journalist and Horace’s son – never heard of the restoration until he searched for his father’s name online in 2016. He said the film was bittersweet for the first time.

“I just wonder how my father would have been recognized for what he did and how life would have changed for me, my sister and my mother if the film had been officially released as it was planned to do Richard Pryor or whoever else wanted to publish it, ”said Jenkins, who was eleven when his father died. “I grew up in a single parent household and told people that my father was a filmmaker. But nobody really believed me because there was nothing really tangible to show people. “

Sacha Jenkin’s credits include Showtime documentaries “Burn Motherf * cker, Burn!” (2017) and “Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men” (2019). He is currently working on a Showtime documentary about the life of Rick James. His father was also a documentary filmmaker; “Cane River” was its only invented function.

“Cane River” is the story of two lovers, both descended from slaves, but have unequal chances: Peter (Richard Romain) comes from the fairer skinned creoles of the Cane River, while Maria (Tômmye Myrick) is one of the families with darker skin that faced greater discrimination. The film also looks at how discrimination cost black people incredible land in the 20th century.

It was a lot for an independent black filmmaker to get involved in 1982. The era of Blaxploitation in the 1970s was in retrospect, and Spike Lee’s “It Must Have It”, with which a new generation of black filmmakers were to be launched, was still four years away. At the studio level, Michael Schultz (“Which Way Is Up?”) Was the only black filmmaker who worked with some regularity.

Horace Jenkins was not a member of the so-called La Rebellion movement (also known as The Los Angeles School of Black Filmmakers), but they were his contemporaries in the indie world. Charles Burnett’s groundbreaking “Killer of Sheep” came three years earlier. And Haile Gerima’s “Ashes and Embers” was filmed in the same year.

A 1982 New York Times obituary states that Jenkins was educated at the Sorbonne Film Institute in Paris and Emmys to produce parts of the PBS legal series “The Advocates”, “Sesame Street” and “30 Minutes” , a youth version of “won. 60 minutes.” He was also part of the team that developed the groundbreaking public television series “Black Journal”.

When Sacha Jenkins finally watched the film, he said he had an appreciation for what his father believed in and what he advocated. “He was very curious, curious, and that fueled his storytelling,” he said. “He was driven to tell this story after driving to Natchitoches, where his girlfriend came from to see what was going on in terms of land ownership and color, and found this to be a great start to a story. As a child, I could not fully process his desire to combine history with contemporary conversations. When I look at his work as an adult today, I have a completely different understanding of who he was. “

Experience inspired him to search for the rest of his father’s works, including an unproduced screenplay that Jenkins described as a spy thriller set on the African continent.

“My father was a filmmaker who was keen to make films that recognized black people and who showed how rich our story is and how diverse and complex we are, but he wasn’t a businessman, so we try to Time to do it right, ”said Jenkins. “But if you had told me 25, 30 years ago or as a child that one day I would help introduce Cane River to an audience that people really appreciate and if I talked about it, I would never have believed you , “

