advertisement

RAMAT GAN – As the sun went down on Sunday, Jews throughout Israel marked the last night of the Hanukkah light festival.

Hanukkah, Hebrew for “devotion” commemorates the 2nd Century victory of Judas Maccabee and his followers in a revolt in Judea against the armies of the Seleucid Empire and the subsequent restoration of the Jewish temple in Jerusalem.

Light is a major theme of the eight-day festival because, as Jewish tradition says, the Maccabees found only enough oil ritually pure to light the temple’s ceremonial lamp, The Menorah, for one day, but it burned for eight days.

advertisement

During the holiday, it is customary for friends and family to gather in the evening and light the hanukiah, a nine-winged candlestick traditionally placed by the window and eat donuts stuffed with jams or deep-fried pancakes.

A special candle, the shamashi, is used to light a Hanukkah candle for each day of the feast, beginning with one candle on the first night and another each evening.

Hanukkah often holds particular significance for Israelis who see Maccabee’s victory as symbolic of Jewish triumph in the dark times. Avraham Harshalom, 95, is a Nazi Holocaust survivor whose parents and brother were killed in Auschwitz.

As the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the camp approaches, Harshalom lit Hanukkah with his grandchildren at his son’s home in Ramat Gan. Harshalom moved to newly established Israel in 1949.

“We’re lighting candles 75 years after, it’s a good feeling to be in my family, with my kids, my grandchildren – it’s a great joy,” Harshalom said. (Reporting by Nir Elias and Rinat Harash; Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

advertisement