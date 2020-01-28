advertisement

Crazy Delicious is back Channel 4 tonight and here is everything you need to know about the show.

The new six-part series is presented by comedian and gourmet Jayde Adams.

Channel 4 has been described as an “innovative and imaginative food competition” and is filmed on the world’s first edible plateau.

“In a culture where many British families eat the same meals every week, this show aims to inspire viewers to transform everyday dishes into Crazy Delicious creations,” says Channel 4.

Crazy Delicious Judges

While Jayde Adams hosts, renowned chefs Heston Blumenthal, Carla Hall and Niklas Ekstedt will play the roles of “Food Gods” in the series. The trio sits among the clouds and judges which ingenious cook will reign victorious and receive the golden apple.

Each week, a trio of candidates are challenged to work magic with common ingredients, such as the humble carrot, some of which are capable of picking, picking and cutting from the magnificent enchanted garden of Crazy Delicious, which also contains edible flowers, chocolate soil and a drinkable stream.

Inspired by the vibrant and viral world of #foodporn, the contest challenges cooks to create dishes that are both a taste sensation and a feast for the eyes.

Tonight’s Crazy Delicious Competitors

In the second episode (January 28), astrophysicist Harry, non-conformist Elainea and Italian dessert queen Gabi take on three new challenges to impress the gods of food.

Their first task is to make the common apple the star of a brand new dish, before pushing their imagination to the limit to transform a daily meal that we all know and love – spaghetti bolognese – into an extraordinary meal.

After two challenges, a cook will be sent home. But our cooks don’t make the decision easy for the food gods, as they present bold new creations such as black pudding dessert and giant rainbow ravioli.

In the final round, the two remaining contestants compete to produce their unique version of a popular festival – a brunch worthy of the Gods. They push their creativity to the maximum to amaze the gods, but a single cook can bring home the golden apple.

How to watch Crazy Delicious

Crazy Delicious started on Channel 4 on Tuesday January 21 and continues weekly at 8:00 pm on Tuesday evening.

You can watch the show live while it is airing or catch up later via All4 in the UK.

Outside of the UK, Crazy Delicious will be on Netflix worldwide (outside the UK) in early 2020.

