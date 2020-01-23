advertisement

Cancer fighter Belle Gibson wears a headscarf and has a new name. She can be seen in a video that claims to have been adopted by Melbourne’s Ethiopian community.

In the video that Shabo Media posted on Facebook in October, a Gibson bears the name Sabontu and speaks extensively about the ongoing plight of Oromo.

“I felt completely adopted by your nation and your people and I feel like my heart is as invested as yours and your families,” she says in the video.

“I see no difference in your struggle and the struggle I have for the liberation of Ormea.”

The fraudster says she has been volunteering in the community for about four years and has “invested deeply in it”.

However, the interviewers said they didn’t know who she was at the time, and neither did the community, a Shabo media spokesman told AAP.

“She came to our meetings regularly and we thought it was great that she showed interest in our people, but the community withdrew from her after discovering her story,” he said.

“It’s funny we interview different people at our events and we thought she was just an Australian girl. We didn’t choose her for the video because she was someone.”

The video introduces itself in Oromo language and shows Gibson how she speaks extensively about the current political situation in Ethiopia and gives advice.

Gibson’s call even goes so far as to ask Nobel Peace Prize winner and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed not to follow the path of past Ethiopian leaders.

The vision was discovered the day after the 28-year-old was attacked and the Victorian sheriff confiscated assets.

The raid was an attempt to regain part of the $ 500,000 fine that she had been wronged to claim from natural cures, including diet and alternative therapies, that she had cured herself of brain cancer.

Gibson’s fame as a wellness guru led her to launch an app and cookbook, from which she received $ 440,500 but only donated about $ 10,000.

Gibson appeared before the federal court last year and claimed she couldn’t pay the fine, although financial analysis showed she spent about $ 91,000 on clothing, cosmetics, and vacation between 2017 and 2019 – including one to East Africa.

Originally published as a cancer scam, Belle Gibson goes Ethiopian

