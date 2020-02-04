advertisement

The organizer of the Dundee Dance Event revealed the two charities planned for the city’s first major annual celebration.

The Macmillan and Clic Sargent charities against cancer will receive a share of the income from the closing night of the student club Dusa on May 3.

The announcement coincides with World Cancer Day. Dundee Dance Event (DDE) will contribute £ 1 for each ticket sold for the closing night.

The event has already donated more than £ 10,000 to causes such as Diabetes Scotland, Tayside Children’s Hospital and Alzhiemer Scotland.

Mike McDonald, DDE organizer, said, “The DDE participants have helped raise a fantastic amount for our chosen charities in recent years and we hope we can raise another large amount for two good causes.”

“More than 2,500 people are diagnosed with cancer each year and the work that Macmillan and Clic Sargent do for adults and children living with the disease is incredible.”

Madeleine Gillan, director of fundraising at Macmillan, said: “We are sure it will be a fun day for everyone and the money raised at the event will allow us to be there for those affected by it. the cancer.”

Donna Bednarek, local fundraiser for Clic Sargent, said: “We are currently supporting 29 children and youth from Dundee and Angus with cancer and we could not do this without the support of organizations like DDE. “

Closing night tickets are available online at Eventbrite and Threads Clothing Dundee on Commercial Street.

