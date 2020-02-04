advertisement

Stephen Teap, a cervical smear activist, has requested that the electoral register be revised after he received an election card for his late wife more than two years after her death.

Mr. Teap said he was “angry at the stupidity” of receiving an election card this week for his wife Irene, 35, who died of cervical cancer in 2017 after misreading two swab exams.

The 36-year-old had to raise his two young sons Oscar and Noah, who were only four and two years old at the time.

Mr. Teap said he was surprised at the response he received on social media after posting a picture of the election card.

A number of people reported similar experiences.

“It seems to be an ongoing thing for many people,” he told Newstalk Radio.

Mr. Teap said he had received an election card for his late wife for the eighth amendment referendum, presidential and local elections before the last general election.

It would be “logical” and “sensible” to check the election register system he mentioned and possibly to create a centralized database with votes based on personal service numbers.

“Obviously something needs to be done – if at all, just to combat insensitivity,” he said.

To remove a deceased person’s name from the electoral register, an RFA1 form must be completed, available from local authorities.

