advertisement

Columbia, SC (WOLO) – Several school districts have taken precautions to monitor the severe weather expected in the Midlands tomorrow, February 6th.

ABC Columbia’s lead meteorologist, John Farley, has followed the latest developments and says that we can expect heavy downpours, strong winds, storms and possible tornadoes that could penetrate the region late into the evening on Thursday afternoon.

As of Wednesday evening, the following schools have decided to cancel all post-school activities as there may be unsafe travel conditions during the storm.

advertisement

Richland District One

Richland District Two

Lexington-Richland Five

Lexington One

Lexington Two

Lexington Three

Sumter school district

Fairfield District One

Stay connected with ABC Columbia News by downloading our mobile app and checking for updates. Tyler Ryan, chief meteorologist John Farley and Good Morning Columbia Weatherman, monitor the weather and the region’s impact throughout Thursday.

advertisement