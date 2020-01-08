advertisement

An eighth mother from Canberra made a plea for the safe return of her 15-year-old son after he disappeared with his girlfriend after a “balcony fall” last week.

Brandon D’Alessandro and Harmony Austin, also 15, were subjected to a police search after their families reported missing on January 4.

This afternoon, ACT Policing found that Harmony had appeared “safe and sound” last night, but Brandon was missing.

“The police and his family are still concerned about Brandon, who is believed to have untreated injuries,” a police statement said.

media_cameraHarmony Austin, 15, (left) was taken to safety on Tuesday, but her boyfriend Brandon D'Alessandro is missing with internal injuries after falling from the balcony.

Investigators refused to disclose Brandon’s injuries, but in a Facebook post on Friday, the boy’s mother, Jennie Wright, revealed that Brandon was seriously injured in a fall on the balcony.

“Please help find her … Brandon has internal bleeding and breathing problems from a 2-story drop in the balcony,” Ms. Wright wrote.

Ms. Wright, a mother of eight, asked the public to ignore malicious comments about her son’s behavior after dozens of people posted rude comments on ACT Policing’s Facebook page.

media_cameraHarmony Austin, 15, was brought to safety last night, but her friend Brandon D'Alessandro is also missing.

A Canberra police spokesman told news.com.au that the investigators had spoken to Harmony about Brandon’s whereabouts and condition.

This afternoon, ACT Policing asked again for information about the teen’s whereabouts.

“The police know that Brandon was in Wanniassa (in the southern suburb of Canberra) at around 9.45pm yesterday,” it said.

Brandon is described as a caucasian, about 6 inches tall with blue eyes and a slim figure. He recently cut light brown hair that is shaved on the sides and long at the top.

media_cameraThe fear of missing Canberra teen Brandon D'Alessandro, 15.

He was wearing a short-sleeved white, red, and black Fila brand shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information that could assist the police in locating Brandon is encouraged to contact ACT Policing Operations with reference number 6480961.

Originally published as a plea for the discovery of an “injured” son

