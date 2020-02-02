advertisement

Minister Hunt, CMO Murphy and Border Force chief Outram update the coronavirus response

The included video was recorded on February 2, 2020 by Health Minister Greg Hunt, who spoke to reporters in Canberra on Sunday morning about the corona virus. A total of 11,939 cases were confirmed and 259 people lost their lives. In Australia, 12 cases were diagnosed and the third patient was freed from the virus. Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said the spread of the virus outside of Hubei province has caused the government to prevent people from mainland China from coming to Australia from February 1. Border Forces Commissioner Michael Outram said yesterday’s cabinet decision was implemented within a few hours. “Australia will deny entry to anyone who is or has been to mainland China on or since February 1, 2020, except for Australian citizens, permanent citizens and residents, spouses and legal guardians,” said Outram. (AAP Video / Supplied / Parlivew) DO NOT ARCHIVE, USE ONLY EDITORIAL

