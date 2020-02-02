advertisement

Due to Canada’s outdated draconian broadcasting rules, U.S. Super Bowl commercials will not be played on Canadian TV during the big game on Sunday.

Late last year, the Supreme Court of Canada overturned a CRTC ruling to allow American channels to broadcast American advertising in Canada.

That upset Bell and the NFL, who had an exclusive rights deal. Estimates for Bell were lost following the CRTC ruling after Canadians rallied on channels that offered superior U.S. advertising.

Bell and the NFL took their case to the Supreme Court of Canada and won, so after a few years that U.S. commercials will be available on Canadian TV, they will be replaced once again with lower-budget domestic ads.

To see US commercials, like the Jeep commercial below featuring Bill Murray reproducing his role on Ground Hog Day, Canadians will have to go online once again.

