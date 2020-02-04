advertisement

While coronavirus continues to spread throughout China, Canadians are still waiting to spread abroad and return to Canada.

The Canadian government has mentioned that they will send a plane to China in order to evacuate. It has recently been reported that there are more Canadians wanting to fly out of China than a plane can carry. Trudeau has said they are still looking to send a second plane.

Some people are unhappy with the time the Canadian government needs to evacuate Canadians as many countries have taken evacuation measures to have their citizens already returned from the country. The US and France have already sent two cargo planes home from the province.

advertisement

Right now there are more Canadians wanting to board a plane than there is room on the plane – says @JustinTrudeau adding that they are already looking at sending a second plane to get Canadians stuck in China #cdnpoli #coronavirus pic. twitter.com/DL54XOrKRc

– Mike Le Couteur (@mikelecouteur) February 4, 2020

CTV News has reported that about 325 Canadians await the flight to Hubei province. Canadians who show symptoms of the virus will not be able to board the flight. The death toll for the virus is now over 20,000 and there are approximately 425 deaths.

There are now over 25 countries and territories where the virus has been confirmed. Two coronavirus deaths have been confirmed outside of China.

According to Global Affairs Canada, the original aircraft is supposed to be touched down in Trenton, Ontario at the Canadian Forces base after the flight leaves China. Passengers are scheduled to stay on base for two weeks and receive medical supervision during that time. Health reviews will take place as Canadians leave Hubei as well as on the flight.

The post Canadians LOVE waiting to be evacuated from China first appeared on The Mill Mill.

advertisement