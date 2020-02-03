advertisement

The Canadian government plans to fly up to 306 Canadians from Wuhan, China, where the city with its 11 million inhabitants is quarantined to bring the novel 2019 Coronavirus nCoV under control.

The Chinese government has yet to approve documents for these Canadians, Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne told the media on February 3.

The government plans to fly a plane to Hanoi, Vietnam, where it is awaiting approval from the Chinese government to land in Wuhan, where the airport is closed.

advertisement

According to Champagne, 304 Canadians want to leave and 280 of them have a Canadian passport. It is not clear how many of the 280 Canadian passport holders used their Canadian passport to enter China, as some may also have passports from China or other countries. Entry to China with a Canadian passport is a prerequisite for being evacuated. The Chinese government does not recognize dual citizenship, so potential Canadian passengers who are also Chinese citizens may not be allowed to leave.

Champagne said he asked the Chinese government to allow families to stay united and to allow non-Canadian citizens to travel on the plane if they were part of a family of Canadian citizens, especially if they affected children.

Champagne wouldn’t say how many seats there are on the plane because it’s in the river.

“The plane will stop filling up in Vancouver,” said Health Minister Patty Hajdu at the press conference. “Passengers stay on the plane while the plane is refueling.”

If a passenger is sick or has any symptoms on the flight between Wuhan and Vancouver, they encounter a B.C. Health care officer who moves them to a remote facility.

The aircraft then flies to Trenton, Ontario, where passengers are isolated on a military base for 14 days. The passengers at this base are also isolated from one another, so that if they fall ill, they will not have infected anyone else.

The latest count is that 362 people died from the coronavirus, with 14,491 people infected. The new virus can be transmitted from person to person if, for example, an infected person has to cough. It is believed to come from a live animal market in Wuhan and is believed to have been transmitted by bats.

There are four confirmed cases in Canada, including one before Christ.

B.C. The tour operators are preparing to cool down because of the virus.

A fear is that the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on tourism could be similar to that which occurred during the spread of the SARS virus in 2003 when dozens of people died and congress organizers canceled events in Toronto.

Congress organizers have an overwhelming impact on the tourism sector, tourism consultant Lyle Hall told Business in Vancouver.

“If I am a member of the International Widget Association and I have booked an event for Vancouver and there is a health crisis, I have to decide whether I want to hold this event or not, and my decision made the difference whether 1,000 people would be present.” he explained.

Hall reported on the economic impact of the SARS crisis in 2003 and found that Vancouver’s tourism revenue decreased 10%, or $ 57 million, in the three months ended May 31, 2003 compared to the same months in the previous year. Tourism revenue in Toronto decreased 29%, or $ 186 million, over the same period.

A May 2003 Conference Board of Canada report also found that the Canadian tourism sector was experiencing a general panic caused by the SARS virus.

It has been suggested that real gross domestic product in Toronto was damaged by USD 950 million (0.5%) and that the travel and tourism sector accounted for USD 570 million of this decrease.

In this report, it was found that domestic overnight stays to Toronto decreased 15% in the second quarter of 2003, while US overnight stays to Toronto decreased 20% and overseas overnight stays to Toronto decreased 40%.

gkorstrom@biv.com

@ GlenKorstrom

This article originally appeared here.

advertisement