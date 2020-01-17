advertisement

OTTAWA – Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan says Canada wants to resume its military training efforts in Iraq, but will respect any Baghdad decision to expel foreign troops.

Sajjan spoke after a visit to Kuwait and Jordan, where he met with some of the hundreds of Canadian troops who have participated in Canada’s five-year war against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

This war has largely focused on the last two years training Iraqi military forces on military bases so that they can root out ISIL cells and resist any resurgence of the extremist group.

However, the future of Canada’s mission in Iraq has been in doubt as the country’s parliament, furious over the killing of one of Iran’s top US generals at Baghdad airport, passed a non-binding motion earlier this month. demanding the expulsion of all foreign troops.

Sajjan says that although discussions between the Western allies and the Iraqi government are still ongoing, Canada and its allies are in place at Baghdad’s request, and Canada will respect any decision to leave them.

US President Donald Trump’s administration, meanwhile, is reportedly drawing up plans to cut millions of dollars in military aid destined for Iraq should Baghdad make such a request.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 17, 2020.

