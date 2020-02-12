advertisement

A Canadian who has been held in a Turkish jail for nearly three years and accused of aiding a 2016 coup attempt said he is happy to have returned to Canada and reunited with his family after leaving the country. Middle East last year.

Davud Hanci said the “nightmare” began in July 2016 when he, then a Calgary imam working as a chaplain in a provincial prison, flew to Turkey to visit his ailing father.

Mr Hanci arrived just days before the failed July 15, 2016, coup d’état by members of the Turkish military and was among the arrests that followed. He was identified in Turkey’s national media as among those who led the coup, which Turkey has said was organized by US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen. In the days that followed, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared a state of emergency that led to the arrest of more than 75,000 with suspected links to Mr Gulen, who has denied involvement in the overthrow.

advertisement

After 32 months in prison, Mr Hanci said the courts reduced his sentence to 15 years and was released on bail last spring. After a long time, he said his wife, Rumeysa, called him from Toronto crying because a “propaganda” campaign against him had started again in the Turkish media – similar to the days around his arrest in 2016 – and he was increasingly concerned that he would be shut down again.

“At first, they start in the media, and then they arrest you,” Mr. Hanci said, in a series of interviews with The Hill Times both in Ottawa and his new home in Toronto.

So Mr Hanci, who has dual Canadian and Turkish citizenship, fled Turkey illegally to a nearby country and from there was able to fly back to Canada. He declined to provide further details on the dates, because of the risk he said he could pose to those who helped him.

Mr Hanci said he was speaking for the first time about his experience in the hope that he might raise awareness of others accused of having links to the coup, which he said were being prosecuted in Turkey. He is calling on the Canadian government to be more firm with Turkey and Mr Erdogan in the face of human rights abuses.

He said he hopes to see more “global pressure” from Canada and the international community on raising these issues with the Turkish government.

“There are a lot of people in my situation right now in Turkey,” he said, and while wanting to emphasize his thanks to the Canadian government for its support, he said he needed more help, and hopes Canada “opens this door to other persecuted people. “

Speaking in the background, officials with the Turkish Embassy said they could not speak about the specifics of Mr Hanci’s case, but said the media reports and the courts were clear that Mr. Hanci played a role. They said the case is less about a case than the general context of Mr Gülen’s followers, who they said were involved in “serious crimes” and try to incite sympathy in the Western audience by portraying themselves as liberation fighters, when it is a “religious cult” they said is irrefutably responsible for the coup. This month, The Guardian reported that Turkey has issued 1,112 additional arrest warrants for those with suspected links to the movement.

“No words,” the woman says

On the first day Mr. Hanci was arrested, he said officers interrogated him in a room with a TV, where the cover of the coup slipped across the screen. He recalled seeing the headline: “Gülen’s right hand man arrested in Trabzon,” the town where he was visiting his father. Then another update, the name of the arrested leader: Hanci.

“I was very shocked,” said Ms. Hanci looking at her husband’s name on Twitter. “They created this story and they were blaming my husband. It was kind of a nightmare. Like, I couldn’t understand what was going on.”

Mr Hanci said he was detained at the police station and questioned without a lawyer, though he repeatedly told them he would never meet Mr Gülen. Turkish Embassy officials showed media reports and photographs, which they said showed him meeting with Mr Gülen, and that phone records suggest he was a high-ranking member of the movement, and that he was involved in “criminal activity”, all of which Mr Hanci objected to.

Although the image “probably looks like me”, Mr Hanci said he is of another man, and Turkey is repeating the same lies used when he was arrested in 2016 even though Turkish police “understood he was a completely [a] different person [by] using technology, “the first day at the detention center. The image was never mentioned in court proceedings, he said, and he was tried for crimes he said he had not committed.

He was fortunate that his family called Global Affairs Canada as soon as he was detained, Mr Hanci added, saying he had been threatened and feared torture. After 10 days at the station, he said he was taken to a high-security prison far away, near Istanbul.

His first happy memory after the arrest came through a letter from his wife, their first contact after three months in custody, when he learned that his family was safe. She eventually left Turkey with their two sons, now aged 13 and 11, and moved to Toronto where her family lives.

In forbidding words, his wife recalled those early days, seeing his name trending and fearing for his life.

“No words to say” that they separated from her husband for nearly three years, and waiting more than a year to hear his voice again, said Ms. Hanci. When they saw each other again last year, they said they both said, “We’re touching each other, is that true?”

Hanci hopes to forget the ‘madness’ and move on

For nearly three years, Mr. Hanci said he remained alone in a cell, with limited contact with others in prison, surrounded by walls and a window through which he could only see the sky, conditions for which The Turkish embassy says they were no different than any other prisoner. He said it was “like living in a grave”.

“I just [saw] the sky. I really miss seeing the trees,” Mr. Hanci. It took about two years before he was allowed to go to the gym or the usual areas, he said, something he described as a relief from stress. After about nine months, he said he was allowed visits by family members.

Books were a form of therapy to break down the monotony and remove his attention from “all oppression,” he said, adding his time working as a prison chaplain somehow prepared him for disaster.

Remembering excerpts from the Koran also offered relief, he said, as did reflection on the story of Joseph, a prophet who spent many years in prison. Expecting that this would be his possible future, Mr Hanci said he took comfort in the fact that Joseph also suffered a similar fate.

After about two years, he said the Canadian Embassy received permission to visit him. He will see Canadian consular officials in his many court appearances, but he said they told him they would have been blocked by Turkish officials for visiting him in prison.

Asked about his case, consular support and the conditions under which he was held, Canada’s Global Affairs spokesman Angela Savard said the department “is aware that a Canadian held in Turkey has now been released”.

“Consular services were provided to him and his family, and Canadian officials raised his case directly with the Turkish government,” she said, and no further information could be disclosed because of the Privacy Act.

The GAC previously said it was “disturbing” from reports in 2018 that he had been sentenced to 15 years.

Mr Hanci’s father died last week, but he will not be able to attend the funeral in Turkey. He offered to visit his mother in a nearby country, as Turkey is no longer safe, to be there in a small way, but he said she told him, “Don’t come, my son, don’t come, i can “cry again for you”

As for his future in Canada, he said he hopes to be able to find a job as a chaplain again, calm down and “hopefully forget all the madness I went through.”

swallen@hilltimes.com

Hill Times

advertisement