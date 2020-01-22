advertisement

VANCOUVER – Canadian prosecutors are expected to defend their case on January 22 to extradite Huawei Meng Wanzhou’s chief financial officer to the United States. Meng was arrested for bank fraud that is a crime in both countries and not for US sanctions against Iran, as the defense argues.

Meng’s team of lawyers continued his defense during Tuesday’s first phase of extradition negotiations, and lawyers argued for a second day in a row that “double crime” was at the heart of the US extradition request.

advertisement

When the defense ended its clashes on Tuesday, it told the judge that the case was “unique” because “the risk of economic disadvantage results solely from the application of foreign criminal law for which no applicable Canadian law exists.”

When Meng’s formal extradition trial began this week, China repeated its call to Canada to release her.

The United States has charged Meng with bank fraud and accused HSBC Holdings Plc of doing business with Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. to have misled in Iran.

“The essence of the behavior of the applicant is fraud at a bank: the applicant is said to have provided several false statements to a bank to secure financial services,” the Canadian government said earlier this month.

Lawsuits show that the United States issued the arrest warrant to which Canada responded in December 2018, as Meng covered up attempts by Huawei-affiliated companies to sell devices to Iran, thereby breaking U.S. sanctions against the country.

Meng, the daughter of Huawei’s billionaire Ren Zhengfei, is still on bail in Canada and lives in a mansion in Vancouver’s exclusive Shaughnessy neighborhood.

She said she was innocent and fought extradition in part because her alleged behavior in Canada was not illegal, an argument legally known as “double crime”.

Unlike the United States, Canada had no sanctions against Iran at the time Canadian officials approved the extradition, their lawyers said.

“The fact that Canada may impose different sanctions on Iran than the United States should not distract the court from the need to investigate the nature of behavior for double crime. Deception and risk of loss are at the heart of the behavior, ”added the contributions.

Defense attorney Richard Peck told the court on Monday that double crime was not controversial in a typical case. “However, this case is based on the allegation of a violation of US sanctions that Canada has expressly rejected,” he said. “Sanctions are driving this case,” said Peck.

A spokesman for the Canadian Department of Justice said, “Our position will be discussed in court this week, where an independent judge will hear arguments.”

Meng’s team of lawyers is currently only providing evidence in the last week of April. A second phase of the trial, involving abuse of process and whether Canadian officials followed the law when Meng was arrested, is slated to begin in June. Final arguments are expected in the last week of September and the first week of October.

The case has frightened relations between Ottawa and Beijing. China has described Meng’s arrest as politically motivated.

Legal experts said it could take years to make a final decision in this case, given that the Canadian judicial system allows many decisions to be appealed.

By Tessa Vikander

advertisement