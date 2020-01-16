advertisement

For most polar bears, summer months are usually lean without access to winter sea ice where they rely on hunting.

But a group of them around the Seal River in the Hudson Bay region of northern Manitoba have found what experts are calling a “smart strategy” to find a meal in the hottest weather.

As the new series “Seven Worlds, One Planet” shows, polar bears there patiently wait for stones for beluga whale pods to enter the tide and then jump on their backs to hunt them.

Chadden Hunter, an Australian wildlife biologist and filmmaker who is a producer of the series, says such behavior has not been studied and reported until later.

He says it’s “quite unusual”, as polar bears simply come ashore in the summer, sleeping and storing their energy while waiting for the cold weather to return.

He adds that the discovery could help experts figure out which polar bears might need to do more in the future if they survive the longer, hotter summers.

“What we can witness with this amazing behavior we filmed in the Hudson Bay is the kind of thing that would enable some polar bear groups to survive climate change,” Hunter says.

“We can’t say they are doing it directly because of climate change, but there is really an interesting question here about the future.”

BBC Earth’s premier on Saturday, “Seven Worlds, One Planet” has stunning views from 41 countries across seven continents, with a crew of 1,500.

Well-known nature documentary broadcaster David Attenborough recounts the series, which shows the behavior of animals on each continent and the impact of humans on the planet.

Saturday debuts in Australia.

Canada will appear on the Jan. 25 episode of North America, which shows the polar bears north of Churchill, Man., In the summer of 2018.

As Hunter explains, polar bears lose about a third of their body weight when unable to hunt in winter sea ice during the summer.

But summer polar bears around the remote area of ​​the Seal River have learned to wait up to six hours on top of giant beluga whales, which enter the river mouth with their tide and calves to cut off their skin in the stones.

The bears then jump on the whale’s back at just the right moment to try to get a great summer meal. As a result, they are weaker and healthier than polar bears are usually in summer.

“When we were filming this behavior, many scientists couldn’t believe it was happening,” Hunter says.

“There was absolutely no census in the scientific papers, there were no studies on it, and many scientists are slightly opposed to getting into this area of ​​the Seal River to study this group of polar bears to see if they can study the behavior more “

Hunter and his crew achieved such visuals using a drone and a small boat with a camera stabilized at the bottom of a crane wing.

They also used boats to capture attractive bears sightings in another region of Canada: Tofino, on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

There, we see a species of black bear from rain forest that has learned to expect low tides for a rich source of seafood, including fresh crabs under massive stones.

The cameras capture a black mother bear teaching her wild cubs in the spring time how to roll over rocks to get to the food.

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press

