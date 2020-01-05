advertisement

A veteran of oil collection in Canada is hoping that a new product drawn from the Prairie wheat fields will provide a natural resource boom for Western Canada.

Marlon McDougall, 59, says he was not interested when he first approached last year to join a small exploration company.

After 35 years in the oil and gas industry, he had grown frustrated by his multiple pains, including environmental criticism, pipeline restrictions, regulatory burdens and the need to adopt expensive new technologies after oil and gas pools. that are easily produced.

But New York-based financial manager Nick Snyder, 36, founder and chairman of Helium held in North America, assured him that none of these problems exist with helium, the lighter-than-air product he plans to produce and export.

The rush to enter a new resource industry is reminiscent of the boom in the oil and gas sector in the 1980s, McDougall, last spring’s appointed president and chief operating officer, said in an interview from the company’s modest Calgary offices. .

“You do things like that,” he said. “You have an idea, you seize the land, you seismically shoot, you go out and drill exploration wells, you make discoveries and it just spins from there.”

Helium, the second largest element in the universe, is in short supply on Earth.

Demand for gas, once used mainly for military, weather and party balloons has steadily increased, creating shortages and sharp prices in recent years.

Helium’s unique ability to remain a liquid at extremely low temperatures makes it the cooling agent for the choice of superconducting magnets in research and medicine (including MRI). Alsos is also essential in rockets and plasma fusion.

The global helium market, meanwhile, is being swept away by the US government’s decision five years ago to gradually sell off its strategic inert gas reserves and return the market that now heavily affects the private sector by 2021.

The environment is ripe for a revival of the industry in Saskatchewan, which produced helium from wells about a decade 50 years ago before it was founded because of falling prices, said Melinda Yurkowski, chief geologist assistant for the Saskatchewan Geological Survey.

“There is still a lot of ranking exploration right now,” she said, adding that no one knows how much helium – produced by the decay of radioactive uranium and thorium – contains.

Virginia-based Weil Group Resources re-activated two legacy wells in 2016 and built a 40 million-cubic-meter helium separation facility, $ 10 million at Mankato in the southwest corner of the province.

Helium was loaded onto trucks at Weil liquefaction facilities in the US and sold until the wells were suspended due to production problems in mid-2019. Weil has since drilled a new well in an attempt to restore production.

The company plans to produce helium in Alberta as well and is eventually considering building a liquefaction facility there to cool liquid gas in super form to be transported in high-pressure tanks around the world, said Weil CEO Jeff Vogt.

Western Canada has an advantage over other new helium sources in that its best reserves are found in pools of 95 percent nitrogen, said Scott Mundle, an assistant professor and researcher at the University of Windsor in Ontario who studied samples from helium explorers.

The nitrogen found can safely ignite in the atmosphere after removing one or two percent of helium, because the Earth’s atmosphere is made up of about 78 percent nitrogen, he said.

Trace amounts of methane and carbon dioxide can also be released with minimal environmental impact, he added.

Extremely high pressure in reservoirs deeper than two kilometers below the surface means the wells can be productive for years before they sink, Mundle said, overcoming shallow pools elsewhere in the world.

North American helium is the most active of a handful of companies that have accumulated a total of 1.7 million acres of helium leases and permits in Saskatchewan.

It has drilled 13 new helium wells in southwestern Saskatchewan, with 11 considered commercially viable, and has tentative plans to open a plant to process gas from a single well by mid-2020.

Moving forward with production will depend on signing long-term supply contracts with buyers who will most likely be from large industrial gas suppliers currently controlling global distribution, McDougall said.

The potential is huge, Snyder said. North America’s five-year Helium plan includes wells, separation plants and liquefaction facilities to supply a significant portion of global demand currently over a period of about seven billion cubic meters per year.

“We think that within a reasonable expectation is that as the (US) fields fall … securing about 10 percent of global supply – 700 million cubic meters per year – is a very sweet spot in terms of achieving and efficient capital with land the base we have. “

Dan Healing, The Canadian Press

