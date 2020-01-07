advertisement

The National Council of Canadian Muslims says it is “deeply disappointed” by the result of a recent review by Ethics Officer for Conservative Senate Pierre-Hugues Boisvenu, who cut ties with part of right-wing groups on Facebook last fall.

Sen. Boisvenu (La Salle, Que.) Apologized in a September 30 letter to ethics officer Pierre Legault for allowing his Facebook account to “associate with certain far-right groups,” and said he supported diversity and multiculturalism, and opposed “extremist and hateful views”.

Sen. Boisvenu was previously a member of Facebook groups hosted or frequented by members of white supremacist or antigenic organizations, including Patriotic Europeans Against Islamization of the West (known by its German acronym PEGIDA), Yellow Vests Canada, Canadian Citizens Coalition concerned, Quebec’s La Meute, and another group affiliated with French politician Marine Le Pen, according to reporting in 2017 by The Canadian Press and in 2019 by Vice.

Sen. Boisvenu said in 2017 that Lady Le Pen’s Patriots Alliance was opposed to religious accommodation, not immigration, and that he joined the La Meute-related group out of curiosity. He said he had joined PEGIDA Quebec by accident and had removed himself from the group.

Mr. Legault began a preliminary review of whether Mr. Boisvenu’s actions violated the Senate Code of Ethics and Conflict of Interest, following complaints from Independent Senator Marc Gold (Stadacona, Que.) And unrelated Senator Peter Harder (Ottawa, Ont.). ), who argued that Senator Boisvenu had violated parts of the code that require senators to behave with “dignity” and integrity.

Mr Legault said Senator Boisvenu’s move to leave those groups, his explanation that he had been added to some by others without his knowledge, and his promise to comb through his “friends” on Facebook for removed “problematic” individuals were enough to satisfy him that the matter had to be dropped, in a December 19th open letter to Senator Boisvenu.

Mr Legault wrote that he had “serious behavior concerns (sen. Boisvenu)”, and would pursue the matter further if Sen. Boisvenu would not apologize and remove himself from those groups. He also said his conclusion was conditional on Senate Boisvenu posting a public apology on Facebook, which he made on December 30th.

In his December 30 Facebook post, Sen. Boisvenu said that, “unwilling to ask, some of my comments in response to my news” were accompanied by groups promoting ideas he did not support.

“I reiterate my opposition to racist ideas, hatred and discrimination. I sincerely apologize for allowing my name to be associated with groups promoting such ideas. I reiterate the importance of getting more information about these groups and their users to discover their true nature. To fulfill my duties as Senator, I have also put in place measures that will help me be more alert and cautious, ”wrote Sen. Boisvenu.

The apology was “contradictory and evasive,” Mustafa Faroq, the executive director of the National Council, wrote in the press release.

“The senator’s ‘apology’, where he stated that he was added without his consent to a number of far-right groups, is in stark contrast to his earlier statement, where he stressed that he joined La’s Facebook group Meute accompanied by Facebook ‘curiosity.’ It is also worrisome that a Senator might join white supremacist and Islamophobic groups, and then escape scrutiny by posting an evasive apology with no mention of the problem of Islamophobia, “Mr Farojok wrote. on release in January 7.

“We disagree with the Senate ethics officer that Senator Boisvenu’s apology was ‘convincing.’” NCCM demands Senator Boisvenu provide a genuine apology to the Muslim community in the province as we approach the third anniversary of the Québec City Mosque massacre Such an apology should include precisely what steps the Senator will take to fulfill his commitment to “the diversity, multiculturalism and equality that this country proudly supports”, “Mr. Faroq in the press release,

Sen. Boisvenu wrote in his letter on September 30 to Mr Legault, “I am not a racist. I believe in the inherent dignity and value of every human being. I am interested in the diversity, multiculturalism and equality that this country proudly supports. “

Sen. Boisvenu and Mr. Legault did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

