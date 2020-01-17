advertisement

The Canadian military is seeking help to get the trash out into space.

Over the past two years, the Army’s Defense Excellence and Security Innovation program has awarded 16 contracts totaling $ 4.8 million to Canadian companies and university researchers to find ways to identify some of the millions of pieces of junk that rotate the Earth.

It is now preparing to award more contracts, looking for companies that can track the smallest pieces of space junk, as well as solutions to retrieve space debris of all sizes from Earth’s orbit.

“The dangers caused by debris collisions include rib erosion, solar panels and optics,” said a request for proposals issued by the department’s science innovation program last summer.

It can also cause space junk to explode even further, complicating the space trash issue. The potential consequences are serious: it could cause the total loss of a space vehicle and damage, or even kill, the astronauts inside them.

“Space debris will increase as the number of man-made objects in Earth’s orbits increases over time,” the request states.

Request for proposals closed in September and an army spokeswoman says contracts will be awarded this winter. The contracts are worth up to $ 200,000 each, for a maximum of six months.

The European Space Agency estimates that more than 129 million pieces of debris are circulating the Earth, bits of old satellites, shattered rockets and landings from human space missions.

The Department of Homeland Security is mandated to protect and defend Canada’s space capabilities, including satellites on which it relies for communications, surveillance and navigation.

A grape-sized residue from an old satellite or rocket can be small, but when traveling at speeds of up to 28,000 kilometers per hour while circling the planet, it can cause significant damage to space craft or satellites.

The Canadian military says current drainage systems are ineffective and no one has yet found a way to keep track of the smaller parts of space debris.

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

