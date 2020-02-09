advertisement

If there were any distance during the skating competition at the ISU World Cup this weekend that Canada could claim to be a monopoly, they were 5,000m for men on Saturday afternoon.

Led by Olympian Ted-Jan Bloemen, the home team had three athletes on the five and two podium finishers at the Calgary Olympic Oval – the Bloemen winning silver and Moose Jaw’s Graeme Fish capturing the bronze.

The event was won by Dutchman Patrick Roest, whose 6: 07.40 was only 0.03 faster than Bloemen, who threw his hands up in exaltation after the county’s best 5,000m.

“I had been running back all season,” the 33-year-old explained. “I wanted to grow in the season and my most important race is next week. This race is more or less ahead of that. I was so happy to reach that race today. That’s how I want to race them. It wasn’t perfect, but it’s good to know you can still do it.

“And with my daughter (Fiene) in the stands … I’m so proud.”

Third-place finisher Canada’s Graeme Fish celebrates after the 5000m men’s competition at the ISU World Cup skating event in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, February 8, 2020.

Jeff McIntosh /

Fish, meanwhile, shattered his personal best by over five seconds with a time of 6: 10.58. Toronto’s Jordan Belchos was fifth in 6: 13.11.

“It was a good race,” said Fish, 22, who collected his first medal ever at the event. “It was the first time this year I left it all on the ice at 5k. Simply being close to Ted was fine.

“Nice to see Jordan doing well again and it’s good to know Canada is a good long distance team again. It all started when Ted came here and Bart (Schouten) and Todd (McClements) are really good coaches and they know what we’re capable of. “

On the women’s side, with one of her idols present, Ivanie Blondin went on to eclipse one of the same national idol records. Masterfully recovering from a 3000m race, she was less than thrilled on Friday, Blondin finished second in the 1500m, smashing her personal best with a 1: 51.76 draw.

Canada’s Ivanie Blondin skates during the women’s 1500m competition at the ISU World Cup Rapid event in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, February 8, 2020. Canadian Press / Jeff McIntosh ORG XMIT: JMC121

Jeff McIntosh /

She also set Cindy Klassen’s Canadian record of 1: 51.79, set in 2005. Klassen was at the Oval on Saturday as the 2006 Olympic silver medal team entered the Champions Hall.

The fastest single of the day was Japan’s Miho Takagi, who had sailed against the Canadian. Takagi set a track record with 1: 50.33.

“Honestly, maybe I was a little rusty yesterday, maybe too nervous,” Blondin noted. “Maybe I just needed one to shake it up a bit. Today, I just skated. He forgot the distractions, left everything behind and it happened.”

This was Blondin’s second 1500m World Cup podium – she won this season in Kazakhstan – and her eighth individual medal. Now she goes to Salt Lake City for the world championship at a distance at a high distance, watching a full set of events.

“Definitely definitely reassuring,” she admitted. “In Salt Lake during our training camp, I scouted tremendous lap times. I knew I still had it inside me. That’s just a little security; now i will go for sure, knowing i can do this without any questions in my head. “

Blondin is vying for the all-time title, something in which Klassen was the Canadian standard-bearer.

“I have some big shoes to fill,” Blondin said.

This Fifth World Cup has been a productive one for Calgary’s Kaylin Irvine: On Friday, she posted a personal best in the 1000m. On Saturday, she was just 0.03 away from another PB, this time at 500m, in which she finished in fifth place – her best finish of the World Cup campaign.

Canada’s Kaylin Irvine celebrates by attending the women’s 500m race at the ISU World Cup Rapid event in Calgary, Alta.

Jeff McIntosh /

“One of my biggest keys right now is to find the right level of arousal for my race,” she explained. “I’ve thought it was sprint, sprint, sprint … you have to be a 10 out of 10. The last couple of World Cups I found out is more like a six out of 10, being really cool, that probably sounds a little counterproductive. But so have my best thoughts. “

Japan’s Nao Kodaira won her second gold in two days, finishing atop the 500m pile.

In the men’s 1000m, Canada’s Laurent Dubreuil scored his personal best time of 1: 07.32, good enough for a sixth-place finish.

The day included several presentations: the induction of Klassen and her 2006 follow-up spouses Kristina Groves, Shannon Rempel and Christine Nesbitt (Clara Hughes absent) at the Champions Hall; and retirement ceremony for Olympian Denny Morrison.

