Canadian medical schools have not properly addressed the urgent need for planetary health and climate change training, and members of the Canadian Federation of Medical Students say that should change.

The increasing health effects of climate change, such as the spread of Lyme disease and heat-related deaths, mean that medical students need to be prepared, the student group wrote in a comment to the Lancet Planetary Health Magazine last week. passed.

The medical journal has previously shown that climate change could be “the greatest global threat to the health of the 21st century”.

“There’s already a fair amount of lessons, but plenty of room for improvement,” said George Kitching, a third-year medical student at the University of Western Ontario. He is also the co-chairman of the student federation’s health and environmental adaptation task force, or HEART.

“The message everywhere is that the medical school curriculum is jam-packed, so when you try to present a lecture on the impacts of climate change, you have to take something out.”

Dr. Courtney Howard, an emergency physician in Yellowknife, disagrees with this approach.

Instead of adding and subtracting, planetary health and climate change must be integrated across curricula, so healthcare providers are not working in a silo, said Howard, who is also the chairman of the Association’s board Canadian Physicians for the Environment.

“We need an educational shock that addresses physicians and physicians at all levels.”

Otherwise, she said, doctors and healthcare providers risk being degenerated and unprepared to protect people’s health amid a changing climate.

The HEART team recently evaluated how planetary health and climate change are being taught in Canada by compiling survey responses from nearly 50 students and 10 faculty members representing all 17 Canadian medical schools.

The results are mixed, Kitching said.

The University of Alberta, Northern Ontario School of Medicine and Dalhousie have been identified as leaders where environmental issues are covered at greater length through extracurricular lectures, assignments and opportunities.

For comparison, students at McGill and the University of Ottawa reported “brief” discussions during lectures on other topics, such as occupational health.

The International Federation of Medical Student Associations has also called on medical schools to integrate climate change lessons into their programs by 2020.

Dr. Genevieve Moineau, president and CEO of the Medical Faculty Association of Canada, said there is a clear indication that curricula should focus on the needs of society and that they will collaborate with medical students on climate and health.

The association will host a climate change session at the Canadian Conference on Medical Education in Vancouver in April, Moineau added.

In addition to the survey, the HEART team developed a set of core competencies to help guide curricula on planetary health, including topics such as food and water insecurity, infectious diseases, displacement, disaster risk, air pollution and green health care. .

“The percentage of health that comes from what we do in the hospital is about 20 percent of overall health,” Howard said.

“What actually makes up a large part of overall health outcomes comes from ecological determinants of health,” which in turn supports the social determinants of health, she said.

Social determinants of health include access to housing, utilities, social support networks, physical activity, food and safe transportation, according to the World Health Organization.

But medical students still need to be prepared on how climate change can affect the delivery of care within hospitals and clinics, Howard said.

The operating room at Yellowknife Hospital was closed for two weeks during a particularly bad fire season in 2014 because it was contaminated by smoke, she said, and at the same time, the hospital saw double the number of patients seeking care for asthma exacerbations. .

In 2017, Hurricane Maria damaged medical production facilities in Puerto Rico, causing a global shortage of normal salt used in intravenous fluids, Howard added.

“Right now, we’re running at least three or four degrees Celsius (warming) within the lives of today’s children, and we just don’t know what that means for health,” and health care systems, she said.

“But it’s going to be catastrophic.”

Brenna Owen, The Canadian Press

