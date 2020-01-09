advertisement

In one of the most embarrassing media appearances seen in Canada for some time, the institution’s press has been trying to push a line of “blame America” ​​and “Trump blame” propaganda, after intelligence indicated that Iran hit the flight carrying 63 nationals. Canadian.

At the CBC, Katie Simpson said, “63 Canadians have died due to the unintended consequences of a decision made by the US President …”

During Prime Minister Trudeau’s press conference, at least three reporters, including from the CBC list, repeatedly tried to get Trudeau to blame US President Donald Trump and America for what happened.

The media went on to say that it “started with a drone attack”, completely ignoring the fact that the drone attack followed Iran by repeatedly killing US soldiers and attacking the US embassy in Iraq.

The media pushed a disgusting and embarrassing false narrative, claiming that the whole story began when Trump ordered a drone strike, as if nothing had happened before.

Moreover, the creative media ignored the obvious truth that the only place responsible for the plane crash is … wait for it … the place that crashed the plane.

This continues a pattern of disobedient, anti-American, anti-American sentiment by the founding media.

They are essentially pushing the same line of propaganda that Iran is likely to expect, claiming that “tensions in the region” are somehow the fault of the US, and that the plane was “triggered by America”.

Most media outlets continue to say that Iran should retaliate for Soleiman’s assassination, once again ignoring the fact that the US had to respond to attacks on their embassy, ​​and ignoring the fact that Soleiman had orchestrated the death. of hundreds of Americans in Iraq.

In a way, in the heightened minds of the founding press, ruthless regimes like Iran have a right to respond, but democratic nations like the US don’t.

It’s crazy and even crazy when you think about how the Iranian government oppresses women, executes LGBT people, protests butchers and sponsors terror.

At the most basic level, you would think that Canada’s founding press would refuse to join Iran or push the Iranian propaganda line, but that’s too much to ask.

And most importantly, with the CBC pushing that BS so strongly, Canadian taxpayers are being forced to pay some of the most dreadful “cover-ups” we’ve ever seen. The latest embarrassing report came on the heels of mainstream media reporters awakened by their shock at Mania Trudeau over his new beard.

With such a dishonest and manipulative media, it is no surprise that Canada is increasingly crumbling, divided and powerless.

