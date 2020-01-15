advertisement

When the Iranians took to the streets in masses to protest Iran’s downing of a Ukrainian plane on January 8, killing all 176 passengers on board, including some of their fellow citizens, the political clashes in Canada were different.

Five days after the crash, which left 57 Canadians dead, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau more or less blamed the United States for Global News.

“If there were no tensions, if there had been no recent escalation in the region, these Canadians would be at home with their families now,” said Trudeau when asked if the Canadians killed in the crash “collateral damage in the tensions between Iran and Japan “be the US”

The same evening, just before Trump boarded Marine One to play a college football championship game, he told reporters, “We killed Soleimani, the world’s number one terrorist. … If the Democrats try to defend him, it’s a shame for our country. “

Trump, of course, was referring to General Qasem Soleimani, the leader of Qud’s Iranian Secret Force, who was killed in a US drone attack in the parking lot of Baghdad Airport on January 2. Quds is a division of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) that has been designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

By 2019, Soleimani orchestrated the launch of an American drone, command of foreign-flagged ships in the Persian Gulf, and a rocket attack from Yemen on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

It was also Soleimani who organized the attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad on December 31 that was carried out by Iranian-backed militias. The mob besieged the site, knocked down gates, windows and doors, set fire to the reception area, looted it and marked the walls with anti-U.S. Graffiti.

Six days after the drone attack and four hours after Iran’s missile bombardment of two Iraqi military bases that housed NATO forces in retaliation for Soleimani’s death, flight 752 to Kiev was released for takeoff from Imam Khomeini International Airport.

Minutes later, a shrapnel from a surface-to-air missile fired from Iran deactivated an engine in the plane that eventually caught fire before slamming into the outskirts of Tehran.

Although Canada has classified the Quds Forces as a terrorist organization, Trudeau Soleimani’s assassination has described it as “escalation” rather than “deterrence”.

“This is a reminder of why we all have to work so hard to de-escalate tensions and find a way to avoid further conflict and killings,” he said in an interview with Global News.

At a press conference in Ottawa, Trudeau evaded questions as to whether Soleimani was a legitimate target based on the Quds Force terrorist organization in Canada. He also avoided accepting what Defense Secretary Harjet Sajjan previously admitted: the strike was “an act of deterrence,” which was carried out on the basis of US intelligence agencies.

On January 4, two days after the US air raid, a candlelight vigil took place in downtown Toronto for Soleimani. Counter-demonstrators appeared and the police had to separate the factions.

Similarly, Canada’s federal opposition parties are divided. Like Trudeau, the New Democrats accused Trump of fueling conflict in the region – albeit tougher – while the Conservative Party said Soleimani was guilty of it.

At a press conference in Ottawa on January 13, the President of the Iranian Canadian Council, Avideh Motmaen-Far, and the Justice Campaign Chairman, Reza Banai, along with Micheal Mostyn, CEO of B’Nai Brith, asked Trudeau to act as a terrorist group for the entire IRGC to declare Trump in April 2019.

“Current circumstances do not affect what we know about the threat and what action needs to be taken,” Mostyn said, calling on the government to respond to an application in September 2018 at the House of Commons that liberal MPs advocate and who IRGC would list it as a terrorist entity.

“The IRGC must be listed as a terrorist organization and a further delay is unacceptable.”

Motmaen-Far said it was necessary to take such measures as Canada’s diplomatic efforts continue to gain access to Iran to investigate the crash, identify victims and initiate return processes.

“This is the only way to corner them (by cutting their financial resources). Then they won’t have the power to terrorize us,” she said.

“How can you make it worse than now?” She added, noting the murder of Iranian-Canadian photojournalist Zahra Kazemi in 2003 after she was arrested in Tehran.

The following evening, conservative leader Andrew Scheer repeated his party’s request to list the IRGC as a terrorist entity in a series of tweets, saying “the blame for this horrific atrocity lies solely with the Iranian regime,” referring to the overthrow of flight 752.

