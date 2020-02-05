advertisement

Canadians are a compassionate people. Whether it is a battery raft with blouse cables at 40 below or a fundraiser for the Humboldt Broncos, we often get the opportunity to help each other out. So on the anniversary of the Quebec Mosque Shooting, it is natural for many of us to feel sympathy and sadness for the victims and families of this tragedy.

It is also natural to feel fear.

Afraid it might happen again. Fear that society continues to produce individuals who feel compelled to act out of these unhealthy fantasies. Unfortunately, there is another dark side to worrying about this dynamic that has developed alongside this fear.

Firearms lies for personal, political or financial gain

It’s defamatory. We are talking about the actual loss of life by shrinking to political talking points for ads and political campaigns. Prejudice is perpetuated everywhere. It’s all about generating anger now.

Disillusioned civil servant Michael Wernick tried to use fears about firearms to distract from his corruption during the SNC-Lavalin affair. Celebrity Justin Trudeau donated a bullet proof vest during the last election in what some suspects were a campaign stunt. He also tweeted misinformation about Canada’s basic firearms law.

Another little known fact, Justin claims he had his firearms stolen from his country cottage.

“I grew up on guns, I grew up on guns, we have guns in our country, they were registered until they were stolen on a vacation a few years ago, but it’s something that’s part of my life.”

You know what Justin? I call it BS.

Nothing in your personal behavior or public statements has made me remotely believe that you would be anything but dangerous at a distance. Rural crime is rampant. What kind of irresponsible person leaves firearms carelessly in a country cottage? I would like to see that RCMP report and proof that you possess a firearms license.

Here’s what you know

Time for a challenge. No googling. Name one victim from the mosque shooting in Quebec. How many were women? Men? Children? Name the town where the shooting took place. Don’t worry if they failed, it’s not your fault. This kind of information gets effort to discover.

Anyway, I’m willing to bet you know that a “assault weapon” was used for the crime. I bet you are quite positive if “military-style rifles” were banned, it would never happen. Well Canada, here’s a heavy dose of reality: Mosque killings in Quebec were committed with a firearm.

To be fair, what Bill Blair calls a “semi-automatic” military style was not used for any of the victims. Although it is true a rifle was brought to the scene without restriction, it was blocked and therefore never fired. However, dozens of articles on the incident focus on the rifle and the need for it to be banned.

Canada’s extremist anti-gun group posted dozens of tweets in two hours on the 2020 anniversary, two of which perpetuate the notion of an “assault weapon” was to blame for the incident, despite the rifle not being actually used:

“Will our MPs choose to follow the American way of ‘thoughts and prayers’ after the mass shooting, or will they act bravely and ban semi-automatic assault weapons?” Najma Ahmed. “There is no delay anymore.” Https://t.co/paHEDS9eLX #QuebecMosqueShooting

– Docs4ProtectionfromGuns (@ Docs4GunControl) January 29, 2020

This second tweet is particularly outrageous, claiming that a subsequent suicide a year later was the result of residual trauma caused by “these weapons.” While I am truly sorry for her death, if she developed PTSD she went undiagnosed and untreated. This is not the fault of the millions of Canadians who own and use firearms every day.

It is not an isolated incident

The tragedy of the 1989 Polytechnic in Quebec is the most infamous mass shooting in Canada. However, the Poly story has startling details. For starters, one of the victims was a firearm. Did he regret not letting him carry a handgun that lucky day? We will never know.

Thirty years later, Canada’s anti-gun lobby blames the Ruger Mini Ranch rifle for this shooting, calling it an “assault weapon”. But take a look, it’s not a scary big black rifle.

It’s a common firearm: The 30th anniversary also invites a rather large elephant into the room. Thousands upon thousands of these rifles have been sold as non-restricted firearms in Canada since 1989, and no other mass shooting has occurred since.

Here is another little-known Polytechnic media outlet, constantly failing to report: the Montreal coroner’s report clearly states that the choice of firearm was not a factor in the outcome of the shooting. In conclusion, “He would probably have been able to achieve similar results even with a conventional hunting weapon, which is itself easily accessible.”

How does this support the “offensive weapons” ban? What is an assault weapon anyway? Nobody knows. It is an enviable term to scare people that is constantly changing over the years.

The fake gun news is rampant

In Canada, licensed gun owners involved in homicide are extremely rare. 2018 shows 2.2 million PAL holders and 249 gun suicides. If we blame every gun homicide on legitimate owners and ignore gangs, we’re still talking less than 0.001 percent.

This is a major problem for Canada’s anti-gun lobby. They often attack legal gun owners instead of criminals in an attempt to build gun owners’ perceptions, are marking time bombs.

So it is startling after some irresponsible reports that Jack Wilson was labeled “a gunman who opened fire on a church in Texas”. Except he wasn’t. He was a life-saving hero.

He was eventually replaced after being syndicated nationwide. Wilson and the author were not identified by name in the original. Is this information trustworthy left intentionally? Identifying Wilson personally in such an irresponsible piece of journalistic trash could open up a large enough libel suit. Most importantly, how did dozens of editors lose the mistake? Is anyone checking the facts anymore? This article is not Global’s first violation of firearm reporting.

Some problems with narrative

We got the guns. Reduce homicide.

If we distill the rhetoric against guns, this is the main story driven by Twitter activists, lobbyists and politicians. Logic is a scary simple logic. But some of history’s biggest lies have been easy pills to swallow.

Here are the “crown jewels” of firearms data in Canada: StatsCan homicide rates stairs referenced by RCMP firearms commission reports. It’s the heart of the matter. Number of weapons and number of deaths.

The evidence is clear: More guns, no more killing equals in Canada.

Clearly, the last decade has shown that gun ownership and limited rifle ownership have had a great run, yet gun homicide has not followed suit.

Documented bias by the CBC

Now that we’ve seen the numbers, let’s consider what is presented to Canadians. It’s not pretty. The previously mentioned Global article is just a small part of a much larger model of hit pieces Canadian holidays are recently under pressure. In addition to the articles, we will be complete with federally funded documentaries with scary music and members of the anti-gun parade lobby stars and center.

A recent study of over 900 articles published by the CBC in 2018 that discussed firearms revealed a pattern of bias against guns. Nine hundred. That’s nearly three a day. Furthermore, within articles showing clear managerial bias, a three with one the report exists with constant expression and language in favor of further arms control.

It doesn’t end there either. The CBC consistently cites incidents and statistics from the United States to misrepresent possible copying of US cases in Canada. A prime example is the fear surrounding the infamous AR-15.

Canadians are often shocked to learn of the AR-15 it has never used by a legal gun owner in our country for murder. In fact, for the past 50 years Canada has seen only one homicide involving this rifle: a hit gang, illegally taken.

Why are we discussing a firearm ban involved in just one murder?

There are other more subtle forms of prejudice out there. Here is an extremely rare article by Global that suggests the notion of a gun ban is wrong, but articles like this often do not see the front page resulting in fewer Canadians left with a balanced perspective.

What is the motive?

In many of our older news media, it seems that quality journalism is drying up. Evidence-based reporting has been replaced by a tsunami of emotional manipulation to politically arm almost every issue on the planet. Surely, firearms have become the epicenter of maelstrom.

I suspect the main culprits are fear of money. Quite profitable for stores to incite prejudice and anger through inflammatory items. Demonizing gun ownership invites millions of gun owners to come forward and defend themselves. Arguments on social media and comment sections break out between gun owners and biased or biased Canadians. This leads to more clicks, shares, and engagement, which means ad revenue. Moreover, we are seeing the socialization of many Canadian media. There are federal grants to be had to stay “in message” with the Liberal government.

