OTTAWA – Canadian investigators are getting their first opportunity to visit the crash site outside Tehran today as part of an international team watching the sequence of events that ended with a plane from Ukraine being shot down from the sky.

The attack killed all 176 people on board, including 57 Canadians.

The plane crashed just hours after Iran launched air strikes against two military bases in Iraq, where US forces are stationed, as well as several Canadians.

The air strikes were in retaliation for a targeted drone attack on January 3rd by the US that killed Iran’s top general, Qassem Soleimani.

Iran’s judiciary said on Tuesday that the arrests had been made and the president had demanded that a special court be set up to investigate last week’s crash of the plane by Iranian forces.

Iran, which initially rejected claims that a missile had shot down the planes, admitted three days after it said on Wednesday that its Revolutionary Guard had shot down the Ukrainian plane by mistake.

VICTORIA – B.C. Prime Minister John Horgan says he is excited by the prospect of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle calling British Columbia their part-time home.

He had a lighthearted talk for the couple with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, he said during a news conference in Victoria.

“We’re both kind of grateful for him. Canada is a cool place to be. We’re all pretty happy about that as Canadians.”

The Queen said Monday that there will be a transition period to sort things out in the couple’s future roles as members of the Royal Family during which Meghan and Harry will spend time in Canada and the United Kingdom.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent their vacation in a secluded cottage on the beach near Victoria where they were seen exploring the community.

Horgan said he didn’t “think much” about the family expenses that rooted in the province if B.C. is where they choose to spend their time in Canada.

“I’m sure there are people working for this right now,” he said. “And I might have more to say about that if the royals decide to take root in British Columbia.”

The Office of the Prime Minister would not comment on the potential costs of the couple living in Canada.

WASHINGTON – Senate Republicans signaled they would oppose the simple idea of ​​voting to refute the impeachment clause against President Donald Trump as the House prepares to send the charges to the chamber for the historic trial.

It will be only the third trial of presidential impeachment in American history, a serious and dramatic effort that comes in the wake of a politically divided nation and the beginning of an election year.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not set a timing for the House vote to launch the Senate action. Trump responded by the Democratic-led House last month on charges of abuse of power to push Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden and obstructing Congress in the investigation. Democrats said the vote could be Wednesday.

With the impeachment trial within days, senators are still debating the rules of procedure. GOP senators are talking privately about whether they allow a motion to dismiss the allegations against the president or call additional witnesses for the testimony.

Trump suggested over the weekend that he might prefer to simply dismiss the allegations rather than give legitimacy to the allegations by the House, which he considers a “scam.”

BOSTON, Mass. – An American cyber security company says Russian military agents have successfully hacked the Ukrainian gas company at the center of the scandal that led to President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Russian agents launched a phishing campaign in early November to steal the credentials of employees of Burisma Holdings, the gas company, according to Zone 1 Security, a Silicon Valley company that specializes in email security.

Hunter Biden, son of former US Vice President and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden, previously served on the Burisma board.

It was not clear what the hackers were looking for or could have obtained, said Zone 1 General Manager Oren Falkowitz, who called the findings “unmanageable” and posted an eight-page report. But the timing of the operation suggests that Russian agents could look for materials that damage Bidens.

The House of Representatives impeached Trump in December for abusing his office by registering the Ukrainian government to investigate Biden, a political rival, ahead of the 2020 election. A second indictment accused Trump of obstructing a congressional inquiry into this issues.

TORONTO – An investigation into a false alarm over an incident at the Pickering Nuclear Power Station will be completed soon enough, says the Assistant General of Ontario.

Sylvia Jones has tapped the Ontario Emergency Management chief to investigate how the alert warning of an unspecified problem at the facility was misleading for cell phones, radios and TVs across the province around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

“It’s very important for me, for the people of Ontario, to know exactly what happened Sunday morning,” Jones says.

“Having said that, I do not foresee that this is going to be a long, drawn-out investigation. I want to know what happened and just as important, I want some recommendations for insurance and changes we can make to the system for to make sure it doesn’t happen again. “

Initial observations suggest that human error was responsible for the alarm that was sent during routine emergency alarm tests, Jones says.

“This has never happened in the history of the tests they do every day, twice a day, but I want to know exactly all the issues related to it, whether it was a human error or if it was a series of things.”

A warning alarm was sent to cellphones nearly two hours after the original announcement.

CALGARY – The first giant panda twins born in Canada have arrived safely at the land of their roots.

Calgary Zoo says Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue are exploring their new panda pad at a breeding research facility in Chengdu, China.

The zoo says the pandas – whose names mean Canadian Hope and Canadian Joy – left Calgary on a flight early Friday with their concierge and a member of the facility’s veterinary team.

The pandas were born at the Toronto Zoo in 2015 and moved to Calgary with their parents in March 2018 as part of a 10-year agreement between Canada and China.

Parents Er Shun and Da Mao will stay in Calgary until 2023.

The queen says Prince Harry and Meghan can move to Canada part-time. On what Canadian military base did Harry train when he was with the British army?

Completed the first trans-Canada nonstop flight from Vancouver to Halifax.

TORONTO – Comedy veteran Catherine O’Hara is receiving a lifetime achievement award from the Canadian National Union of Performers.

The Canadian Alliance of Cinematography, Television and Radio Artists says it will present the “Schitt’s Creek” star and aluminum “SCTV” with its national awards April 18 in Los Angeles.

The honor recognizes the career accomplishments of an ACTRA member in Canada’s entertainment industry.

O’Hara currently stars as eccentric matriarch Moira Rose on CBC’s “Schitt’s Creek,” but her big TV credits include HBO’s “Six Feet Below,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and “Temple Grandin.”

Big screen credits include “Beetlejuice”, “Home Only”, “Waiting for Guffman”, “Best in Show”, “A Mighty Wind” and “For Your Consideration.”

Past ACTRA special award winners include O Schara’s “Schitt’s Creek” co-star Eugene Levy, as well as Jay Baruchel, Molly Parker, Neve Campbell and Jason Priestley.

Know your news response…

Suffield. Reportedly it was widely reported that Harry made two thorns at the British Army Suffield Unit in southeastern Alberta in 2007 and 2008.

