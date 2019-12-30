advertisement

A Toronto-based firm has signed a $ 1 billion deal to buy the Canadian space technology company behind Earth’s radarsat satellites and Canadarm robotic mechanisms at the International Space Station.

A consortium led by Northern Private Capital with financial backing from former BlackBerry chief executive Jim Balsillie will take over all Canadian and U.S. operations of former MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates.

The group says MDA’s corporate headquarters will return to Canada, where it employs more than 1900 people.

MDA’s largest headquarters and operations had been in the Vancouver area until Maxar Technologies was created to allow MDA to acquire Colorado-based DigitalGlobe, a manufacturer of high-resolution Earth-view products.

The deal to repatriate Canadian MDA operations will be funded by a number of sources including the NPC, which is led by John Risley and Andrew Lapham, as well as Balsillie and Senvest Capital, Scotiabank and the Bank of Montreal.

The group sees significant growth opportunities for MDA under its new ownership.

“As a Canadian, I am so proud that this iconic Canadian company will once again be owned and controlled in Canada,” Risley said in a statement.

Northern Private Capital says the acquisition of MDA is expected to close in 2020 after regulatory approvals.

