OTTAWA – The federal government is planning to invest hundreds of millions of dollars more to ensure Canada’s aging CF-18 can still fight while the country waits for replacement aircraft, which were originally expected years ago.

The extra money comes after the federal auditor general warned at the end of 2018 that Canada’s fighter jets risked being overrun by more advanced opponents due to a lack of combat updates since 2008 and will result in new weapons, sensors and fleet protection systems.

Royal Canadian Air Force Commander Lt.-Gen. Al Meinzinger estimated the added cost would be about $ 800m, which is on top of the $ 3 billion the government has already set aside to extend the life of CF-18 and purchase 18 second-hand fighter jets from Australia.

“Canada has a history of updating their fighter jets,” Meinzinger said in a recent interview with The Canadian Press. “This is a consequence of the fact that over time, threats … progress as technology advances.”

Thirty-six of the Air Force’s 76 CF-18s and 18 second-hand Australian F-18s delivered second-hand will receive the set of updates.

The Air Force initially did not plan any updates to the CF-18’s combat systems after 2008 because it was expected to retire the last fleet by 2020, when a new aircraft fleet was to take over.

Rather, thanks to the way successive governments have managed – or mismanaged – the aircraft file over the past decade, a competition to select a new fighter for the air force is now underway. Even then, the latest CF-18 is not scheduled to retire until 2032.

The Air Force “probably imagined the transition of the combat force a little earlier,” Meinzinger acknowledged, which is why the need to invest in CF-18 combat systems was not taken up earlier – or even apparent – earlier.

“Because we anticipate flying the aircraft longer, that’s why we’re doing what we’re doing to make sure we get at least parity with the threats we’ll see over that timeframe before we can move on to the young warrior, ”he added.

Royal Canadian Air Force Commander Al Meinzinger.

Adrian Wyld / Canadian Press

The Federal Auditor General raised concerns about Canada’s CF-18 combat effectiveness in a November 2018 report, warning that aircraft “will become more vulnerable as advanced fighter aircraft and air defense systems continue to be developed and used by nations. the other. “

The Auditor General also found that although the Department of Homeland Security had decided to invest money in CF-18 to keep them flying during 2020, “it removed updates on combat capability”, in part due to “cost concerns” “.

Documents obtained by the Canadian Press through the Access to Information Act indicate that the auditor general’s office initially wanted to say that the fleet was “not fully capable of combat”. But defense officials said this could “compromise operational security” and suggested softened language.

“We have a great ability,” Meinzinger said when asked about the state of the fleet. “The combat force has gained an extraordinary reputation globally. They stay alert 24/7, 365 under the NORAD rubric. … I don’t want Canadians to worry about where we are today. “

US Marines are looking to keep their F-18s – on which the CF-18s are based – in the air until the 2030s, and Meinzinger said the two forces are working together to identify more ways good to do it.

“We have made it a priority and are moving as quickly as we can,” he said. “Of course our goal is always to make sure that we are making such investments that we believe we have at least taken equity to the threats we would face.”

