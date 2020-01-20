advertisement

The four Canadian rock bands joining forces will play Calgary Stampede.

First Stones, Moist, Big Wreck and The Tea Party will make a stop at the Big Four Road Roadhouse on July 6 while on their Saints and Sinners (Saints and Sinners) tour across Canada.

The four bands, which got their start in the 1980s and 90s, have more than a dozen certified gold and platinum albums, and though they’ve been playing the same rock circuit for decades, this is the first time they’ll be play together.

“We’ve been to festivals and tournaments together over the years, but this unique bill shared by all four acts will be killer,” says David Usher of Moist. Hugh Dillon of Headstones agrees, adding, “This is a once-in-a-lifetime rock show.”

Tickets for the Saints And Sinners S Tour go on sale January 24 at 10am and are $ 69.00 (plus applicable fees) at Ticketmaster.

Calgary Stampede insiders have a pre-purchase option of tickets from January 22 at 10am to January 23 at 10pm.

