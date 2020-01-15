advertisement

On January 4, 2020, a bush fire burns in the town of Moruya, south of Batemans Bay in New South Wales, Australia. (Peter Parks / AFP via Getty Images)

HALIFAX – When Canadian firefighters boarded January 15 to fight the flames in Australia, they found that tactics different from those used to fight local fires were likely to be used.

In Halifax, the top three in 69 Canadian firefighters who travel to the continent of the island require hotter temperatures and drier conditions than other typical fires on the east coast, where there is plenty of water and the flames progress more slowly.

Paul Schnurr, a forest fire training officer at the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry in Nova Scotia, says that different weather conditions, topography, and ecology affect forest fires. The Canadians are trained to deal with all of these variables.

However, the head of operations says that Australian bush fires can spread quickly due to the lack of moisture, and the response tactics often involve the use of heavy equipment to fill gaps in the landscape.

The 50-year-old veteran will be part of a contingent towards Vancouver and plans to land in Melbourne for a month’s deployment.

This is the sixth wave of Canadians helping out in Australia and increasing the total to over 160 people.

From the Canadian press

